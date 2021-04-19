Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
MP3 and More 19/04/2021

LIZHI Enters Into In-Car Audio Collaboration With WM Motor

GUANGZHOU, China (Top40 Charts) LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with WM Motor, an electric vehicle manufacturing company in China, to integrate LIZHI's in-car audio product into WM Motor's in-car system for its electric vehicles. LIZHI's related in-car audio product has been officially launched on the WM W6 model.

WM Motor is an emerging player that provides new energy mobility solutions in China. Since its establishment in 2015, WM Motor has developed a range of electric vehicle models including WM EX5, WM EX6 Plus, and the recently launched WM W6. WM Motor aims to promote the development of smart travel through technology innovation.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are excited to work with WM Motor, which aims to deliver improved in-car entertainment experiences to customers through intelligent technologies. With this collaboration, we hope to bring our extensive audio content and exclusive premium podcasts on LIZHI Podcast (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) to a wider audience."
"We believe the development of new energy vehicles may present a huge opportunity for the podcast industry, especially with the rollout of 5G internet and the development of Internet of Vehicles (IoV)," Mr. Lai added. "With our AI-empowered content distribution solutions and a wide variety of exclusive podcasts from LIZHI Podcast, we see an exciting market opportunity in cooperating with new energy automakers in China, providing more drivers with an immersive audio experience in various in-car use scenarios."

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including Tiya App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem - a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.






