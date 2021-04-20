Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies 20/04/2021

Amazon Studios' Musical "Annette" Will Open The 74th Cannes Film Festival

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Studios' Annette was announced as the opening night film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Leos Carax, and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Annette will make its world premiere on July 6, 2021 on the Croisette, marking the return of the film festival after last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon Studios will release the musical love story in late summer 2021 in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. Annette's original screenplay, original songs and score were written and composed by Ron Mael and Russell Mael of the innovative pop/rock band Sparks. Annette is produced by Charles Gillibert and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu. Simon Helberg also stars.

Legendary filmmaker Leos Carax returns to Cannes with his first feature film since the critically acclaimed Holy Motors (2012).

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.






