The Peter Frampton Band's Tribute To George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity" Premieres With Video

Maybe New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Peter Frampton Band's tribute to George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity" is the latest track to be revealed off their forthcoming album Frampton Forgets the Words. "'Isn't It A Pity' from George's album All Things Must Pass, was the track I could hear playing when I first arrived at Abbey Road to record," Frampton explains." Of the video, which begins with footage from Frampton's Farewell Tour in 2019, he furthers, "We have all been in the same boat for over a year now. Our video lets you into my world of lockdown and possibly yours too. I think we can all relate."Frampton Forgets The Words, out next Friday, April 23 on UMe/Universal Music, includes instrumental versions of some of Frampton's favorite songs and is the follow up to his 2007 Grammy Award-winning instrumental album, Fingerprints. The music is receiving early critical acclaim:"Frampton Forgets the Words is a grab-bag of 10 covers of rock songs that just plain move Frampton, and he imbues every lick and line of tunes by Radiohead ('Reckoner'), Roxy Music ('Avalon') Lenny Kravitz ('Are You Gonna Go My Way') and other legacy artists with deep feeling and panache."—Grammy.com"Peter Frampton is one of the greatest guitar players in the history of rock, so if anyone were to put out an album of instrumental tracks, why shouldn't it be him?"—Nashville Lifestyles"Frampton and his band's version [of Roxy Music's 'Avalon'] doesn't stray too far from the 1982 original, with his guitar a stand-in for Bryan Ferry's inimitable vocals."—Rolling Stone"…a perfect example of how Frampton can employ his arranging acumen to power a great song even further."—Something Else ReviewsAdditionally, Frampton caught up with friend and acclaimed actor Alec Baldwin about the forthcoming album, and more.Frampton Forgets the Words is co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay and was recorded/mixed at Frampton's own Studio Phenix in Nashville. With his storied 1954 Les Paul Phenix—which was lost in a plane crash in 1980 and recovered more than 30 years later—Frampton brings virtuosic guitar playing to songs including David Bowie's "Loving The Alien," Roxy Music's "Avalon," Radiohead's "Reckoner," and more. Peter Frampton is among the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. At 18, he co-founded one of the first supergroups, Humble Pie. By 22, he was touring incessantly and making use of the talk box which would become his signature guitar effect. He's collaborated with such legendary artists as George Harrison, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr, among many others, and has toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and the Steve Miller Band. In 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.His 2019 album All Blues (UMe), was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues Chart, and his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, released last October via Hachette Books, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list. His 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame last year.FRAMPTON FORGETS THE WORDS TRACK LIST:If You Want Me To StayReckonerDreamlandOne More HeartacheAvalonIsn't It A PityI Don't Know WhyAre You Gonna Go My WayLoving The AlienMaybe



