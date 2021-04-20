Zoe Wees Releases New Song "Ghost" Lifted From Her Upcoming Debut EP



Zoe's upcoming EP will be available via Capitol Records/Universal Music.



Speaking about the release of Ghost, Zoe had to say "This song was written about letting someone get too close, even if you know they can hurt you. It's about the feeling of being vulnerable to that person in a way that could basically destroy your life. It was also written in one of my first writing sessions so it feels special to release it." The EP consists of five songs, each delicately penned from a personal, relatable place which will leave listeners with a warm, fuzzy feeling inside.



Speaking about the Golden Wings EP, Zoe said "Each of the songs are autobiographical and very special to me. In a way‚ the EP was written as personal therapy, with each track helping tackle my own mental health. I chose the title "Golden Wings" to symbolize the feeling of 'security and strength.' These two things are foundations from where hope can grow. I hope people can relate to my stories in their own way."



Zoe is currently this month's Apple Music's Up Next following on from the likes of Beabadoobee, Holly Humberstone & Tate McRae. Her rise as an artist is nothing short of incredible. A lot of this has come from her ability to create moments with music that is relatable when our hearts are challenged. Looking ahead to unreleased music set to come, fans will want to mark track "Hold Me Like You Used To" as one to not miss when the EP is released next month. It will be a moment where those listening will feel equal parts heart-broken to euphoric, as she sings about how she cherishes & misses the time spent with her great grandmother who has sadly passed away.



The full tracklist to Golden Wings EP is as followed:

Control

Girls Like Us

Hold Me Like You Used To

Ghost

Overthinking



The 18-year-old from Hamburg, Germany, has enjoyed a dream start since starting out only last year. Her two songs to date, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today German wunderkind Zoe Wees drops her latest track, Ghost. The harrowing emotive track will sit on her forthcoming debut EP, Golden Wings out on May 21st, 2021 alongside current single " Girls Like Us " that she performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, and international hit "Control." With only two released songs to her name before today's upload, Zoe has already made impressive reading in terms of new artist prospects having amassed half a billion global streams on digital streaming platforms so quickly.Zoe's upcoming EP will be available via Capitol Records/Universal Music.Speaking about the release of Ghost, Zoe had to say "This song was written about letting someone get too close, even if you know they can hurt you. It's about the feeling of being vulnerable to that person in a way that could basically destroy your life. It was also written in one of my first writing sessions so it feels special to release it." The EP consists of five songs, each delicately penned from a personal, relatable place which will leave listeners with a warm, fuzzy feeling inside.Speaking about the Golden Wings EP, Zoe said "Each of the songs are autobiographical and very special to me. In a way‚ the EP was written as personal therapy, with each track helping tackle my own mental health. I chose the title "Golden Wings" to symbolize the feeling of 'security and strength.' These two things are foundations from where hope can grow. I hope people can relate to my stories in their own way."Zoe is currently this month's Apple Music's Up Next following on from the likes of Beabadoobee, Holly Humberstone & Tate McRae. Her rise as an artist is nothing short of incredible. A lot of this has come from her ability to create moments with music that is relatable when our hearts are challenged. Looking ahead to unreleased music set to come, fans will want to mark track "Hold Me Like You Used To" as one to not miss when the EP is released next month. It will be a moment where those listening will feel equal parts heart-broken to euphoric, as she sings about how she cherishes & misses the time spent with her great grandmother who has sadly passed away.The full tracklist to Golden Wings EP is as followed:ControlGirls Like UsHold Me Like You Used ToGhostOverthinkingThe 18-year-old from Hamburg, Germany, has enjoyed a dream start since starting out only last year. Her two songs to date, " Control " & " Girls Like Us " have both entered the Top 40 Singles Charts in Germany (31st, 9th), Austria (28th, 10th) & Switzerland (11th, 3rd) where she also topped Shazam Charts. " Control " also charted in Belgium (6th and 3rd), France (22nd) & in the US (Billboard Bubbling Under hot - 6th.) Girls Like Us has gone on to become Top 10 on the iTunes and Apple Music's charts across Europe & in the media she's had support from the likes of Guardian, Zane Lowe, James Corden, People Magazine, Teen Vogue, Gal-Dem, Scott Mills & Molly King at BBCR1, Billboard, The Line of Best Fit, & Clash.



