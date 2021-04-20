Xcellence! Drops New Anthem Weatherman





The song, produced by Lil' Will, is currently available on all platforms and is a must for any fans of rap, LeBron, the NBA and having fun. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles based rapper/recording artist Xcellence! has dropped a new single "Weatherman," a response to LeBron James' post. The Lakers fan felt inspired to create an anthem for all NBA fans to get hyped for the next season of basketball. The catchy tune blasts lyrics like "I'm like the weatherman in here I got the snow, I'm like LeBron up in this bitch put on a show."About the new single, Xcellence! stated "As we all know LeBron James is the G.O.A.T. When I saw LeBron's tweet about the epic storm he plans to drop on the NBA upon his return, and then I heard Colin Cowherd speak on it on my favorite show on Fox Sports (I'm an avid fan!) I got right into the studio. I wanted to make a smash that embodies the feeling."The song, produced by Lil' Will, is currently available on all platforms and is a must for any fans of rap, LeBron, the NBA and having fun.



