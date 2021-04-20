SG Lewis Announces 2021 North American Headlining Shows





The four date run commences in Los Angeles on October 15, before continuing to Oakland, California, Chicago, then concluding in Brooklyn, New York on December 3. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, April 23 at 10 am Local Time. For more information, please visit www.sglewismusic.com.



Speaking about the upcoming tour, SG Lewis reveals, "It feels super surreal to be announcing any form of shows, let alone headline shows for this year. The pandemic has separated me from a country that had become a home away from home to me, and I'm so excited to be reunited and play all this new music for you guys. The shows are gonna be insane. Let's party."



For his debut album, SG Lewis (real name Sam Lewis) enlisted a blockbuster collection of guests, continuing a long line of stellar collaborations that have singled him out as one of music's most sought after producers. Joining



On the album, Sam says "times is an ode to the present moment. 2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow, and that the opportunity to dance together may not always be there again. After reading about 70's New York and the birth of Disco, I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings, and to imagine the music that would be playing in those rooms if they were to exist today."



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

10/15 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

11/12 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

11/26 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

12/3 - The Great Hall at

