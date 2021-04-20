The Rumjacks Release New Album 'Hestia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Hestia,' the fifth and most recent studio album from The Rumjacks, marks a new era for the band. With over 2 million streams since its release last month, 'Hestia' takes the energy of traditional folk music, lights it on fire, then sprinkles it with ash. Dark, gritty, and historically aware, this is music grounded in the character of the Rebel.



When writing 'Hestia' (named after the Greek goddess of home and hearth), bandmembers Mike Rivkees (vocals), Johnny McKelvey (bass), Gabe Whitbourne (guitar), Adam Kenny (bouzouki/mandolin), and Pietro Della Sala (drums) apply their diverse American, Australian, Italian, and Irish perspectives to create a new, globalized iteration of the Celtic punk legacy dating back to the Pogues, with the punk, ska, and hard rock sounds pulsing through their veins.



For twelve years, the Rumjacks have written songs that you cannot help but start singing by the second chorus, even if you have never heard them before. In this short career, they have released four acclaimed studio albums and two live albums that capture their most renowned asset: their electric energy on stage. That organic energy has garnered them a far-reaching fanbase. The band's breakthrough hit, "An Irish Pub Song", a tongue-in-cheek jaunt about all the Irish pubs in the world, has over 72 million views on YouTube, while their channel has over 100 million views.



The band now counts hundreds of thousands of fans in Canada, the UK, Germany, France, the U.S.A, Italy, Poland, and Australia

With the album's first three singles "Sainted Millions," the title track "Hestia" and "Light In My Shadow" quickly catching on with listeners, the band is expected to release a fourth single and music video soon.



