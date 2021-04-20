Dropkick Murphys Announce 'Turn Up That Dial' Album Release Party



This streaming performance - with no in-person audience - will celebrate the April 30 release of Dropkick Murphys' 10th full-length studio album Turn Up That Dial, via band-owned Born & Bred Records. It will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com and will feature a completely new set with songs from the band's new album, along with a variety of fan favorites, with



Instead of charging for tickets to the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert, the band will "pass the virtual hat" to take donations to help support their efforts to keep paying their employees, and a portion of donations will go to charity as always.



The May 1 stream follows the band's successful



Turn Up That Dial was produced by Ted Hutt and is available for pre-order now. With the 11 tracks on Turn Up That Dial,



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dropkick Murphys return to the virtual stage May 1 at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT for the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert fueled by Death Wish Coffee...and sponsored by YOU.This streaming performance - with no in-person audience - will celebrate the April 30 release of Dropkick Murphys' 10th full-length studio album Turn Up That Dial, via band-owned Born & Bred Records. It will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com and will feature a completely new set with songs from the band's new album, along with a variety of fan favorites, with Dropkick Murphys performing socially distanced on an arena-sized stage with a full LED screen once again.Instead of charging for tickets to the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert, the band will "pass the virtual hat" to take donations to help support their efforts to keep paying their employees, and a portion of donations will go to charity as always.The May 1 stream follows the band's successful Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, which was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views. Dropkick Murphys also held the #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Livestreams" chart for last year's landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers.Turn Up That Dial was produced by Ted Hutt and is available for pre-order now. With the 11 tracks on Turn Up That Dial, Dropkick Murphys celebrate the simple pleasure of music, the relief and release from worry that comes when you "turn up that dial" and blast your troubles away. The first two singles " Middle Finger " and "Queen Of Suffolk County" are out now. Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitars, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player). For more information on Dropkick Murphys, visit: www.dropkickmurphys.com.



