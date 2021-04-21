Mayor Of Novi Sad Confirms EXIT Festival Will Happen This Summer!



More information and tickets: exitfest.org/en New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thanks to Serbia's very successful campaign of mass vaccination, Novi Sad Mayor Miloš Vučević confirmed EXIT can happen safely this summer!"This year's EXIT will be a symbol of Serbia's victory over the pandemic" Mayor Vučević, who is also member of the National Health Committee Fighting Against Pandemic, said adding that entry to the festival will be allowed to all those who have been vaccinated and those with antibodies. To make the festival accessible to all, everyone else will be able to take a rapid antigen test, which will be provided at low prices, in a specially made area near the festival gates. Tourists can already travel to Serbia with a negative PCR test and it is expected that testing to enter the country will no longer be a requirement by June.EXIT 20th anniversary 2021 | CELEBRATE LIFE together!The mayor's long-awaited statement confirms that the 20th anniversary of EXIT will be celebrated according to the original plans, from 8th to 11th July at the Petrovaradin Fortress. An all-star line-up with major headliners is also confirmed, including David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tyga, Eric Prydz b2b Four Tet, Paul Kalkbrenner, Nina Kraviz, Boris Brejcha, Sheck Wes, Solomun, Paul van Dyk, Sepultura, Metronomy, Honey Dijon and many others. It is not yet clear if there will be any limitations to the capacity of the festival, as this will be decided in the next few weeks.said Dušan Kovačević, founder and CEO of the EXIT festival.Serbia is currently one of the leading European countries when it comes to mass vaccination with highest percentage in Europe when it comes to people who have had both shots. Serbia has also been praised as the only country in the world where its citizens can choose between the different vaccine manufacturers from around the world and it's the only country where non-residents can apply for vaccination. So far, Serbia has vaccinated tens of thousands of foreigners from all over Europe for free and they will continue with this practice. "We will also assist all our visitors who don't have the opportunity to get vaccinated soon in their home countries, if they wish to apply for vaccination in Serbia. We will announce more information about that in upcoming period", concluded Kovačević.All of this will enable the grand celebration of EXIT's 20thth anniversary to take place from 8h till the 11 July 2021. The venue is once again the world-famous Petrovaradin Fortress, one of the largest medieval fortresses in Europe with a unique view of the river Danube and city of Novi Sad. The Exit team will reveal new acts confirmed for the line up next week, who will find their place over 40 stages and zones all over the fortress.More information and tickets: exitfest.org/en



