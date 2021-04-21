Interscope Records And UMG Nashville Announce Partnership To Release Upcoming Kacey Musgraves Album



"Kacey is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless," says Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman & CEO John Janick. "We are truly delighted to have her as part of our Interscope Records family and look forward to working alongside the UMG Nashville team and her manager Jason Owen to deliver this important project to audiences around the world."



Interscope Geffen A&M Vice Chairman, Steve Berman commented: "Kacey's unique approach to making music and her overall boundless creative presentation is innovative and absolutely exciting. We are so happy to welcome her into our Interscope family." Under the new partnership agreement, both labels will collaborate together on marketing, radio promotion and international marketing for Musgraves upcoming release.

"I have never worked with anyone whose cultural reach is so vast," says UMG Nashville CEO & Chairman, Mike Dungan. "This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. Kacey, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now and this is the perfect fit. We're excited to partner with our friends at Interscope on the next chapter of Kacey Musgraves."



"Kacey's music has never had boundaries," adds UMG Nashville President, Cindy Mabe. "Her clever songwriting, adept storytelling, vulnerable and real emotional delivery, and her overall 'take me or leave me' spirit have translated through genre, time, space and culture. She simply connects. As we begin to set up her new music, it made sense to once again push the boundaries to reach more fans around the world as we continue to serve the fans who have been here from the beginning."



The 6x GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter's studio album Golden Hour (2018, MCA Nashville) earned Musgraves her third No. 1 debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and distinguished her as the third artist ever to take home Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards, Country



Musgraves has been honored at Billboard's Women in



Musgraves first received massive critical acclaim and recognition with the release of her gold-certified major label debut album Same Trailer Different Park (2013). The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making Musgraves the first solo female in 5 years to top the chart with a rookie release and only the seventh to do so in Nielsen SoundScan's 22- year history. Same Trailer Different Park earned Musgraves 2 GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song ("Merry Go 'Round"), 2 CMA Awards for "New Artist of the Year" and "Song of the Year" (" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Interscope Records and UMG Nashville announced a unique partnership under which the two labels will jointly release the forthcoming new album by multi-GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves. The album is set for release later this year."Kacey is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless," says Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman & CEO John Janick. "We are truly delighted to have her as part of our Interscope Records family and look forward to working alongside the UMG Nashville team and her manager Jason Owen to deliver this important project to audiences around the world."Interscope Geffen A&M Vice Chairman, Steve Berman commented: "Kacey's unique approach to making music and her overall boundless creative presentation is innovative and absolutely exciting. We are so happy to welcome her into our Interscope family." Under the new partnership agreement, both labels will collaborate together on marketing, radio promotion and international marketing for Musgraves upcoming release."I have never worked with anyone whose cultural reach is so vast," says UMG Nashville CEO & Chairman, Mike Dungan. "This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. Kacey, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now and this is the perfect fit. We're excited to partner with our friends at Interscope on the next chapter of Kacey Musgraves.""Kacey's music has never had boundaries," adds UMG Nashville President, Cindy Mabe. "Her clever songwriting, adept storytelling, vulnerable and real emotional delivery, and her overall 'take me or leave me' spirit have translated through genre, time, space and culture. She simply connects. As we begin to set up her new music, it made sense to once again push the boundaries to reach more fans around the world as we continue to serve the fans who have been here from the beginning."The 6x GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter's studio album Golden Hour (2018, MCA Nashville) earned Musgraves her third No. 1 debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and distinguished her as the third artist ever to take home Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. Golden Hour was named one of the best albums of 2018 by everyone from Apple Music, NPR, Time, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, GQ, Esquire, American Songwriter, Complex, Consequence of Sound, and Vulture, among others. In support of the album, Musgraves played the biggest venues of her career, including New York City's Radio City Music Hall and her first headlining arena show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and to top it off she became the first-ever female country artist to play Coachella.Musgraves has been honored at Billboard's Women in Music event, Variety's Power of Women event, and celebrated the opening of her exhibit, All of the Colors, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. At the 2019 CMAs, Musgraves received two wins for Female Vocalist of the Year and for Music Video of the Year for "Rainbow."Musgraves first received massive critical acclaim and recognition with the release of her gold-certified major label debut album Same Trailer Different Park (2013). The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making Musgraves the first solo female in 5 years to top the chart with a rookie release and only the seventh to do so in Nielsen SoundScan's 22- year history. Same Trailer Different Park earned Musgraves 2 GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song ("Merry Go 'Round"), 2 CMA Awards for "New Artist of the Year" and "Song of the Year" (" Follow Your Arrow "), and an ACM Award for Album of the Year. Musgraves' follow-up album Pageant Material (2015), earned Musgraves her second No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and soaring to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.



