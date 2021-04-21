Eric Church Releases "&," To The Church Choir





Church recently announced The Gather Again Tour kicking off this fall and visiting 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eric Church has released his second of three albums today (4/20). The six-song collection, &, is available on vinyl only to the superstar's Church Choir fan club. The record includes "Through My Ray Bans," "Doing Life With Me," "Do Side," "Kiss Her Goodbye," "Mad Man" and "Lone Wolf."The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year co-wrote "Doing Life With Me," with Jeffrey Steele and Casey Beathard, and it combined a few different elements that fused together effortlessly. "We had a little writer's cabin that I would go to - that's where the writers stayed and I would pop in and out because I couldn't stand to be with them all the time because I would lose my mind - but I would pop in and out," says Eric. "And one day (Jeffrey) had this little - that little riff on 'Life With Me,' just up and down my neck. And he goes 'I don't know what this is.' And then Casey Beathard walks in and he goes 'Man, I had this lady I was just talking to and talking about her husband and she goes I guess that's what he gets for doing life with me.' And I thought that's interesting. And all the sudden (sings) it just turned into a thing, but it was over Jeffrey's thing. So, that night in the studio as opposed to having a session guy, Jeffrey Steele played that part and Jeffrey Steele sang harmony on that part and so did Casey."The third and final installment of Heart & Soul will be available this Friday (April 23rd). Eric's current single, "Hell Of A View," is making its way up the country charts.Church recently announced The Gather Again Tour kicking off this fall and visiting 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022. Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to "gather again," for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7th at 10am local time at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4th at 10am local time. On sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.



