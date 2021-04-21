Eva No Releases Soundtrack To The Summer With Feel-Good New Single "Making Conversation"





www.facebook.com/Eva-No-847217795656517 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eva No returns for her new single, "Making Conversation." The latest release comes following the success of her previous single, "100%," which came out in January. In September 2020, she released her highly-acclaimed debut five-track EP "History of Now." Now making a grand return for the summer, Eva No's "Making Conversation" is an infectious pop song with a party-related theme, a laid-back attitude, and feel-good summer vibes.Eva states,"This last year has, for obvious reasons, not been a year of festivities and social events, and I think many of us are longing for parties, dinners, and other occasions where we really can hang out and socialize with each other. 'Making Conversation' gives us a glimpse of what it could be like, and maybe what our lives, hopefully soon, will get back to"With previous songs "Bohemian Lover" and "On the Couch" (both featuring Alfrida), and most recently, the single "100%", Eva No has reached a global audience on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Written by Eva Nordell (the songwriter behind the artist name Eva No) and produced by Peter Hägerås, "Making Conversation" is the perfect track for the summer with its infectious energy and atmospheric drums. The single will be available on all digital music platforms on April 21st through Yellow Rhinestone Records, a label under Billberg EntertainmentIn 2019, Swedish songwriter Eva Nordell launched an artist career under the moniker Eva No. In September 2020, Eva released her highly-acclaimed debut EP "History Of Now" with the five tracks "History Of Now", "The Shore", "Things & Lies", " Alive " and "Trouble in Paradise". Now, "100%" showcases Eva's lyricism and storytelling ability that many listeners will find relatable. The release takes listeners on a journey that highlights someone going all-in with love.orcd.co/makingconversationwww.instagram.com/eva_no_officialwww.facebook.com/Eva-No-847217795656517



