SIX60 At Eden Park Stadium - The Biggest Live Show In The World

BBC News highlighted that the shows are "just unimaginable right now - the rock band New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Saturday 24th April 2021, SIX60 will become the first musical act in history to perform at the National Stadium of New Zealand, Eden Park, performing to 50,000 people - a feat still impossible in most areas of the globe.The SIX60 concert will be multiple world firsts: the largest concert with a live audience, and the first global live stream of a performance with a sold-out audience since the pandemic began. Partnering with leading livestream platform Veeps, loyal fans across the globe can be a member of the live audience at this special, one-off show.The show will be available both to stream live and also view on demand for a period of 7 days following the concert. This combination of three ways of enjoying SIX60's performance - live in person, via live stream or viewing on-demand - could pave the way for the live music industry as the hybrid future of live concerts for the coming months and years. It continues the band's trend for technological world firsts: their previous show was the first-ever gig live streamed to TikTok.The concert takes place during ANZAC weekend - a time of remembrance to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts. SIX60's Eden Park performance will be a culmination of the privileged position the country is in as well as a celebration of national Kiwi history and culture.They will be joined on stage by a cast of very.special, prominent guests, as well as some special collaborations, performances and highlight moments - to further solidify the event as a historic moment in Auckland and New Zealand history. SIX60 are a multi award-winning, platinum-selling five piece band from Dunedin, New Zealand. They formed in 2008, naming the band after the address of the flat they lived in: number 660. They have released four number one albums, and a string of top ten singles including their huge fan favourite 'Don't Forget Your Roots' (Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō), which SIX60 perform at the end of their shows with the help of local traditional Maori Kapa Haka performers.The band received newfound attention in the UK, Europe & United States recently, which led to them being interviewed and featured on a number of high profile press outlets including the Telegraph, BBC Radio 4, Virgin Radio and ITV's Good Morning Britain - where they were dubbed "the hottest band in the world right now" by Piers Morgan, with Jools Holland adding: "I think they're a great band".BBC News highlighted that the shows are "just unimaginable right now - the rock band SIX60 are out every weekend playing to thousands of fans", while NME featured lead singer Matiu Walters in an interview, noting that they are "currently the planet's biggest touring band". Complex, The Guardian and CNN have both highlighted SIX60's impressive touring accomplishments.



