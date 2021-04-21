Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 21/04/2021

Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Maren Morris On ACM Song Of The Year Win For "The Bones"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Yellow Dog Music congratulates Maren Morris, who took home two ACM Awards last night (4.18) including Song of the Year for "The Bones."
"The Bones" was written by Morris with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and has been celebrated across country music since its release in 2019. It previously won CMA Single of the Year and Song of the Year, a BMI Country Award and hit No. 1 on more than ten charts including Hot AC Chart, Billboard's Adult Pop Songs Chart and more, including Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart where it spent more than ten weeks at No 1.

Big Yellow Dog Music is an independent music publishing and artist development company based in Nashville, TN. Over its 20 years of experience their artist-writers have won 10 GRAMMYs (including Best New Artist and all-genre Song of the Year "Need You Now") and received an additional 17 GRAMMY nominations. Other accolades include 40 number one songs, four Song of the Year awards (ACM, BMI, and two ASCAP), an ASCAP Global Award, five ASCAP/BMI Pop awards, and many more.






Most read news of the week
Craft Recordings Announces First Vinyl Reissue For Travis' 'The Boy With No Name'
Winners Announced For The "56th Academy Of Country Music Awards"
OZY Media Headliners At The May Festival Include Chance The Rapper, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Condoleezza Rice, Mark Cuban, Malcolm Gladwell, Sevyn Streeter & Marc Rebillet
Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List
New England Symphonic Metal Act, Anaria, Continue To Push Boundaries On New Album "Exile"
Glaare Release New Single 'For Sale'
Doja Cat & SZA Collaboration Is A Perfect Welcome To 'Planet Her'
New DMX Song 'Been To War' With French Montana & Swizz Beatz
Brian Features On "Himno A La Alegria" - Spanish Music Industry Charity Single


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0124500 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062265396118164 secs