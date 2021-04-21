Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Maren Morris On ACM Song Of The Year Win For "The Bones"



Big Yellow Dog New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Yellow Dog Music congratulates Maren Morris, who took home two ACM Awards last night (4.18) including Song of the Year for "The Bones." The Bones " was written by Morris with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and has been celebrated across country music since its release in 2019. It previously won CMA Single of the Year and Song of the Year, a BMI Country Award and hit No. 1 on more than ten charts including Hot AC Chart, Billboard's Adult Pop Songs Chart and more, including Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart where it spent more than ten weeks at No 1.Big Yellow Dog Music is an independent music publishing and artist development company based in Nashville, TN. Over its 20 years of experience their artist-writers have won 10 GRAMMYs (including Best New Artist and all-genre Song of the Year " Need You Now ") and received an additional 17 GRAMMY nominations. Other accolades include 40 number one songs, four Song of the Year awards (ACM, BMI, and two ASCAP), an ASCAP Global Award, five ASCAP/BMI Pop awards, and many more.



