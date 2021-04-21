Rachel Baiman Mourns The Fleeting Passage Of Life In New Single ?"No Good Time For Dying" Out Now





"No Good Time For Dying" is the second single from Baiman's forthcoming 'Cycles' album due June 11 via Signature Sounds. In an empathetic collection that shines a light on the cyclical manner in which we destroy and rebuild as people and as a society, this song explores how we cope (or don't cope) with death. With 95% of the 549,952 lives taken by the COVID pandemic this past year being people over 50, it also offers a moment of grief for the loss of so many elders, and is a heavy reminder that death is not always peaceful, but oftentimes painful, ugly and in some cases lonely.



Baiman will open two shows for



Rachel Baiman on tour:

Thurs., May 27 | The Birchmere | Alexandria, VA**

Fri., May 28 | The Birchmere | Alexandria VA**

Sat., Jun. 12 | Album Release Show at City Winery | Nashville, TN

Fri., Jun. 18 | The Boogiedown Festival | Hillsboro, WI

Sat., Jun. 19 | Fitzgerald's Nightclub | Chicago, IL

Fri., Jul. 9 | Byrd's Creek

Sat., Aug. 14 | Soundcheck Series | Pinedale, WY

Sat., Aug. 21 | Canyon Jams | Logan, UT

Sun., Aug. 29 | Green River

Wed., Sept. 1 | Center for Contemporary Arts | Glasgow, UK *

Fri., Sept. 3 | Liverpool Philharmonic Hall | Liverpool, UK *

Sat., Sept. 4 | The Crescent | York, UK *

Sun., Sept. 5 | Greystones | Sheffield, UK *

Tues., Sept. 7 | Bush Hall | London, UK *

Thurs., Sept. 9 | Night & Day Cafe | Manchester, UK *

Sun., Sept. 12 | Bristol Rhythm and

Fri., Sept. 24 | Boats and Bluegrass Festival | Winona, MN

* denotes dates supporting Della Mae

** denotes dates supporting

*** All dates are subject to change due to current COVID conditions. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-Americana artist Rachel Baiman reckons with the fleeting passage of life, the vulnerability of old age and how it can steal an individual's identity in her new song "No Good Time For Dying," out today (4.20). Penned solely by Baiman, the song is inspired by her grandmother — a woman with a feisty spirit and seize the day attitude who valued her independence and health above almost all else."No Good Time For Dying" is the second single from Baiman's forthcoming 'Cycles' album due June 11 via Signature Sounds. In an empathetic collection that shines a light on the cyclical manner in which we destroy and rebuild as people and as a society, this song explores how we cope (or don't cope) with death. With 95% of the 549,952 lives taken by the COVID pandemic this past year being people over 50, it also offers a moment of grief for the loss of so many elders, and is a heavy reminder that death is not always peaceful, but oftentimes painful, ugly and in some cases lonely.Baiman will open two shows for Molly Tuttle next month at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA (5.27 & 5.28) and is slated for a run of festival dates this Summer and Fall including Byrd's Creek Festival in Crossville, TN, The Green River Festival in Greenfield, MA and more. In the meantime, watch her perform and discuss songs off 'Cycles' from a livestream with Signature Sounds last week, here: facebook.com/watch/live/?v=2813420978873998&ref=watch_permalinkRachel Baiman on tour:Thurs., May 27 | The Birchmere | Alexandria, VA**Fri., May 28 | The Birchmere | Alexandria VA**Sat., Jun. 12 | Album Release Show at City Winery | Nashville, TNFri., Jun. 18 | The Boogiedown Festival | Hillsboro, WISat., Jun. 19 | Fitzgerald's Nightclub | Chicago, ILFri., Jul. 9 | Byrd's Creek Music Festival | Crossville, TNSat., Aug. 14 | Soundcheck Series | Pinedale, WYSat., Aug. 21 | Canyon Jams | Logan, UTSun., Aug. 29 | Green River Music Festival | Greenfield, MAWed., Sept. 1 | Center for Contemporary Arts | Glasgow, UK *Fri., Sept. 3 | Liverpool Philharmonic Hall | Liverpool, UK *Sat., Sept. 4 | The Crescent | York, UK *Sun., Sept. 5 | Greystones | Sheffield, UK *Tues., Sept. 7 | Bush Hall | London, UK *Thurs., Sept. 9 | Night & Day Cafe | Manchester, UK *Sun., Sept. 12 | Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion | Bristol, VAFri., Sept. 24 | Boats and Bluegrass Festival | Winona, MN* denotes dates supporting Della Mae** denotes dates supporting Molly Tuttle*** All dates are subject to change due to current COVID conditions.



