News
Pop / Rock 21/04/2021

Boy George Announces Global Search To Find Lead For Biopic "Karma Chameleon"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a video posted to Instagram, Boy George announced the global search to find an actor to play him in the upcoming musical biopic "Karma Chameleon!"
The film will explore George's humble beginnings in an Irish working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with the '80s band Culture Club alongside original band members Jon Moss, Roy Hay, and Mikey Craig, according to Deadline.

Boy George is an English singer, songwriter, DJ, fashion designer, photographer and record producer. He is the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club. At the height of the band's fame, during the 1980s, they recorded global hit songs such as "Karma Chameleon", "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and "Time (Clock of the Heart)". George is known for his soulful voice and his androgynous appearance. He was part of the English New Romantic movement which emerged in the late 1970s to the early 1980s. He wrote the music and lyrics for the 2002 musical "Taboo."

His music is often classified as blue-eyed soul, which is influenced by rhythm and blues and reggae. He was the lead singer of Jesus Loves You between 1989 and 1992. His 1990s and 2000s-era solo music has glam influences, such as David Bowie and Iggy Pop. In 2015, Boy George received an Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for Outstanding Services to British Music.






