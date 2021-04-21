Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 21/04/2021

KendyX 'The Rose Music Festival'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "The Rose Music Festival" is a benefit event happening the Saturday, April 24 in Orange County, CA. The event spotlights talented emerging artists with a platform to introduce their sound and story on a main-stage. Emerging artist have limited support to take their talent to the next level, and it is with this mindset that festival founders KendyX and her sister Rydope + Phillip Riian teamed up to create this platform that gives back to California, while having main-stage acts to create mass appeal on all fronts.

With top performers on the main-stage for the inaugural "The Rose Fest" it promises to be a hot ticket and exciting event. Co-founder KendyX, Eric Bellinger, Day Sulan, Stunna Girl, 1TakeJay, Asian Girl inc are slated to perform and more.

KendyX explains "The Rose Fest" Music is healing, and it's a beautiful moment to see emerging musicians, like myself, have this moment of coming together in a unique way that gives back to the community that has supported us all in more ways than one."

In addition to co-founding the event, Chi-town native and Cali resident singer/songwriter KendyX releases her debut smash single today 4/16 "For Me." The soft richness in her vocals are on full display and draws you into the music. The single has such a beautiful vibe.
"For Me" It feels so surreal to have my debut single out! "For Me," gives a sweet intro to all the surprises I have in works. The most exciting part of this is having the opportunity to share my story and sounding."






Most read news of the week
Craft Recordings Announces First Vinyl Reissue For Travis' 'The Boy With No Name'
Winners Announced For The "56th Academy Of Country Music Awards"
Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List
OZY Media Headliners At The May Festival Include Chance The Rapper, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Condoleezza Rice, Mark Cuban, Malcolm Gladwell, Sevyn Streeter & Marc Rebillet
Glaare Release New Single 'For Sale'
Doja Cat & SZA Collaboration Is A Perfect Welcome To 'Planet Her'
New DMX Song 'Been To War' With French Montana & Swizz Beatz
Brian Features On "Himno A La Alegria" - Spanish Music Industry Charity Single
Gabe Dixon Announces 'Lay It On Me' Out June 25, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0133209 secs // 4 () queries in 0.006023645401001 secs