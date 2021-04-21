KendyX 'The Rose Music Festival'





"For Me" It feels so surreal to have my debut single out! "For Me," gives a sweet intro to all the surprises I have in works. The most exciting part of this is having the opportunity to share my story and sounding." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "The Rose Music Festival" is a benefit event happening the Saturday, April 24 in Orange County, CA. The event spotlights talented emerging artists with a platform to introduce their sound and story on a main-stage. Emerging artist have limited support to take their talent to the next level, and it is with this mindset that festival founders KendyX and her sister Rydope + Phillip Riian teamed up to create this platform that gives back to California, while having main-stage acts to create mass appeal on all fronts.With top performers on the main-stage for the inaugural "The Rose Fest" it promises to be a hot ticket and exciting event. Co-founder KendyX, Eric Bellinger, Day Sulan, Stunna Girl, 1TakeJay, Asian Girl inc are slated to perform and more.KendyX explains "The Rose Fest" Music is healing, and it's a beautiful moment to see emerging musicians, like myself, have this moment of coming together in a unique way that gives back to the community that has supported us all in more ways than one."In addition to co-founding the event, Chi-town native and Cali resident singer/songwriter KendyX releases her debut smash single today 4/16 "For Me." The soft richness in her vocals are on full display and draws you into the music. The single has such a beautiful vibe."For Me" It feels so surreal to have my debut single out! "For Me," gives a sweet intro to all the surprises I have in works. The most exciting part of this is having the opportunity to share my story and sounding."



