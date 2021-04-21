Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 21/04/2021

Lil Wayne Cryptically Teases Marriage To Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne Cryptically Teases Marriage To Denise Bidot
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Wayne surprised fans by seemingly announcing that he got hitched. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (April 20), an overjoyed Weezy declared himself the "happiest man alive" and celebrated the "beginning of our forever."
"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he tweeted.

He did not say who he married, but he's been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Denise Bidot for the past year. Just last week, he shared a video of the model on the beach writing their names in the sand. The romantic clip was accompanied by an unreleased song from the Young Money boss, who raps, "Let's spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it."

Back in November, it was reported that the two had split after Weezy's controversial endorsement of Donald Trump, who later pardoned him. "Sometimes love just isn't enough," she wrote before unfollowing him on Instagram.

The couple, who started dating in April 2020, often showed PDA on social media. "You're my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true," Bidot wrote while celebrating Wayne's birthday in September.

This is the second marriage for Weezy, who was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson from 2004-2006. They share a 21-year-old daughter, Reginae. Wayne also has three sons from previous relationships.

Prior to Bidot, Wayne was in a relationship with La'Tecia Thomas. In January 2020, it was reported that he proposed to the Australian model after she was seen wearing a diamond ring. Congrats to the newlyweds!






Most read news of the week
Craft Recordings Announces First Vinyl Reissue For Travis' 'The Boy With No Name'
Winners Announced For The "56th Academy Of Country Music Awards"
OZY Media Headliners At The May Festival Include Chance The Rapper, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Condoleezza Rice, Mark Cuban, Malcolm Gladwell, Sevyn Streeter & Marc Rebillet
Clouzine 5th International Electronic Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List
Glaare Release New Single 'For Sale'
Doja Cat & SZA Collaboration Is A Perfect Welcome To 'Planet Her'
New DMX Song 'Been To War' With French Montana & Swizz Beatz
Brian Features On "Himno A La Alegria" - Spanish Music Industry Charity Single
Gabe Dixon Announces 'Lay It On Me' Out June 25, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0166130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.024697780609131 secs