Lil Wayne Cryptically Teases Marriage To Denise Bidot

Prior to Bidot, Wayne was in a relationship with La'Tecia Thomas. In January 2020, it was reported that he proposed to the Australian model after she was seen wearing a diamond ring. Congrats to the newlyweds! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Wayne surprised fans by seemingly announcing that he got hitched. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (April 20), an overjoyed Weezy declared himself the "happiest man alive" and celebrated the "beginning of our forever.""Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he tweeted.He did not say who he married, but he's been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Denise Bidot for the past year. Just last week, he shared a video of the model on the beach writing their names in the sand. The romantic clip was accompanied by an unreleased song from the Young Money boss, who raps, "Let's spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it."Back in November, it was reported that the two had split after Weezy's controversial endorsement of Donald Trump, who later pardoned him. "Sometimes love just isn't enough," she wrote before unfollowing him on Instagram.The couple, who started dating in April 2020, often showed PDA on social media. "You're my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true," Bidot wrote while celebrating Wayne's birthday in September.This is the second marriage for Weezy, who was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson from 2004-2006. They share a 21-year-old daughter, Reginae. Wayne also has three sons from previous relationships.Prior to Bidot, Wayne was in a relationship with La'Tecia Thomas. In January 2020, it was reported that he proposed to the Australian model after she was seen wearing a diamond ring. Congrats to the newlyweds!



