Rock Superstars Nova Rex Launches Brand New Website





Nova Rex has released 7 albums and has been featured in many compilations over the years. Nova Rex has also been immortalized in the Smithsonian, representing 80's metal fashion and has a permanent display at the Hard Rock Café in Daytona Beach.



Nova Rex Bass Player and author Kenny Wilkerson has released an amazing cookbook titled "Rockin' Recipes for Autism" featuring the personal recipes of numerous rock stars. The book benefits non-profits that support children and young adults on the spectrum. Wilkerson's experience is personal. His son Gunnar is on the autism spectrum.



The book has over 50 recipes from musicians including members of Ozzy Osbourne's band, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot, Warrant, Poison, Great White, Queensryche, Skid Row, Toto, Dokken, Twisted Sister and more.



Nova Rex is made up of amazing musicians, Kenny Wilkerson (Bass), Adrian Adonis (Vocals), Greg Polcari (Guitar) and Mr. Sawbladehead (Drums).

