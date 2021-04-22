Martin Garrix & Maejor's 'Area21' Sign To Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records; First Single And Video "La La La," Out Now





AREA21's first release, ''La La La'', is out now. The boundary-pushing video for ''La La La'' shows the duo traveling through the galaxies, beaming up unhappy people onto their spaceship for an impromptu party, using the universal language of music to unite and uplift their mood. The end of the video sees them come crashing to Earth and that's when the real adventure begins.



The lyrics of "La La La," celebrate being different and blocking out the negativity:

When They Criticise Me, I Don't Listen

They Don't Realise, I Like To Be Different

All They Do Is La La La La La La La La

Talking In My Ear, But I Do Not Wanna Hear

I Be Like La La La La La La La La

Get Up Out My Face, Give Me Space, Give Me Space

LISTEN TO "LA LA LA" HERE: https://hollywoodrecs.co/lalala



AREA21 is now inhabiting Earth but still in their own kind of world. They will come up against situations unlike anything else they've experienced before in their galactic travels. STAY TUNED…additional transmissions relaying further music and news are coming.



Since



Part of the Disney



Titmouse is an independent Emmy award-winning animation production company. Our artist-run studios in Los Angeles, Burbank, New York City, and Vancouver keep 1000 of the most talented people in the industry (that are guaranteed 100% human) pushing creative boundaries. Writers, producers, directors, storyboard artists, animators, compositors, editors and artists are all right here, in house. Its state‐of‐the‐art sound studio is where many original TV shows, films, commercial work, branded and digital content projects are recorded. Titmouse founders Chris and Shannon Prynoski launched Titmouse in Los Angeles, the birthplace of the American entertainment industry. Known for series such as Venture Bros., Big Mouth, Midnight Gospel, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tigtone, and Metalocalypse, Titmouse creates high-quality cartoons for all ages and interests. Visit us online at titmouse.net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Martin Garrix and Maejor have signed with STMPD RCRDS/Hollywood Records for their collaborative project AREA21. The music of AREA21 follows a story arc of two alien travelers who are tripping through the cosmos spreading a message of unity and good vibes when they accidentally come crashing to Earth. Their adventures are portrayed musically and visually throughout a series of songs and accompanying animated videos produced by award-winning animation studio, Titmouse (Run the Jewels, Dua Lipa,) set to roll out this spring & summer and culminating in an album due out this fall.AREA21's first release, ''La La La'', is out now. The boundary-pushing video for ''La La La'' shows the duo traveling through the galaxies, beaming up unhappy people onto their spaceship for an impromptu party, using the universal language of music to unite and uplift their mood. The end of the video sees them come crashing to Earth and that's when the real adventure begins.The lyrics of "La La La," celebrate being different and blocking out the negativity:When They Criticise Me, I Don't ListenThey Don't Realise, I Like To Be DifferentAll They Do Is La La La La La La La LaTalking In My Ear, But I Do Not Wanna HearI Be Like La La La La La La La LaGet Up Out My Face, Give Me Space, Give Me SpaceLISTEN TO "LA LA LA" HERE: https://hollywoodrecs.co/lalalaAREA21 is now inhabiting Earth but still in their own kind of world. They will come up against situations unlike anything else they've experienced before in their galactic travels. STAY TUNED…additional transmissions relaying further music and news are coming.Since Martin Garrix and his management founded STMPD RCRDS in 2016, the record label has grown into a true household name within the Dance Music Industry. With a clear vision of putting artists first, focusing on quality over quantity and being open- minded and innovating, a small and nimble team quickly built the foundations of STMPD RCRDS as it stands today. Operating from their studio in Amsterdam, STMPD RCRDS releases new music weekly. With their diverse range of artists and genres, no track is the same, making the weekly releases very welcome surprises for their fans. With a strong team and a superstar at its helm, it comes as no surprise that the label is going from strength to strength.Part of the Disney Music Group, Hollywood Records is home to artists and soundtracks from Queen, Sofia Carson, Area 21, TINI, Dreamers, Joywave, Scarypoolparty, almost monday, New Hope Club, Olivia Holt, The Undefeated "Music For The Movement" series, and soundtracks from the "Guardians of The Galaxy" franchise, "WandaVision," the highly anticipated " West Side Story " and more." DMG also releases chart-topping film and television soundtracks such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (featuring chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo), "Soul," Oscar-winning "Coco" and " Moana " soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy-winning " Frozen " soundtrack.Titmouse is an independent Emmy award-winning animation production company. Our artist-run studios in Los Angeles, Burbank, New York City, and Vancouver keep 1000 of the most talented people in the industry (that are guaranteed 100% human) pushing creative boundaries. Writers, producers, directors, storyboard artists, animators, compositors, editors and artists are all right here, in house. Its state‐of‐the‐art sound studio is where many original TV shows, films, commercial work, branded and digital content projects are recorded. Titmouse founders Chris and Shannon Prynoski launched Titmouse in Los Angeles, the birthplace of the American entertainment industry. Known for series such as Venture Bros., Big Mouth, Midnight Gospel, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tigtone, and Metalocalypse, Titmouse creates high-quality cartoons for all ages and interests. Visit us online at titmouse.net



