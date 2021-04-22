Demi Lovato Goes Behind The Scenes Of "Dancing With The Devil" Music Video





A digital XR stage was used to take viewers through Lovato's experience, which also created a sense of photographic memory to convey her re-telling of the moments before her overdose. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Demi Lovato and her team of collaborators behind the new "Dancing With The Devil" music video have partnered with Vevo to reveal hidden messages and everything you didn't know about the video's creation process exclusively for Vevo Footnotes."Dancing With The Devil" appears on Lovato's newest album, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.The music video's co-director, Michael D. Ratner, details their commitment to ensuring each frame has meaning and matches Lovato's reality, and that production runs smoothly so she wouldn't have to relive each scene multiple times.A digital XR stage was used to take viewers through Lovato's experience, which also created a sense of photographic memory to convey her re-telling of the moments before her overdose. Everything from the cast members t-shirts to hairstyles and color are accurate in this artistic reenactment of Lovato's most trying times.



