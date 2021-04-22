"In The Heights" Film Soundtrack Set For June 11 Release





The soundtrack's pre-order will begin this Friday, April 23rd, accompanied by the film's title track, "In The Heights." The soundtrack will also feature a brand new, original song titled "Home All Summer," written by Lin-Manuel



The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights."



"In the Heights" stars Anthony Ramos ("A Star is Born," Broadway's "Hamilton"), Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton," "BlacKkKlansman"), singer/songwriter



Behind the camera, Chu reunited with his "Crazy Rich Asians" production designer,



Slated to open on June 11, 2021 in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. "In the Heights" is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references.



The latest in a massively successful partnership between Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures, IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) will arrive everywhere on June 11th, the same day as the long-awaited film arrives in U.S. theatres and streaming on HBO Max; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. Based on the TONY Award-winning stage musical by Lin-Manuel



IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) was produced by Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel



IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) continues Lin-Manuel Miranda's dominance as a Broadway phenomenon-turned-pop culture giant after the groundbreaking success of the 7X-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) and the RIAA certified-gold HAMILTON MIXTAPE, both released via Atlantic Records. HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) peaked at #2 on the Billboard "200 Albums" Chart and has since spawned 7 certified-platinum & 15 certified-gold tracks, with over 6 billion streams worldwide, to date.



IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) TRACK LIST:

In The Heights

Benny's Dispatch

Breathe

No Me Diga

It Won't Be Long Now

96,000

Piragua

When You're Home

The Club

Blackout

Paciencia Y Fe

Alabanza

Carnaval del Barrio

When The Sun Goes Down

Champagne

Finale

