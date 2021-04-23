Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/04/2021

BET To Honor Earl "DMX" Simmons With Special Programming On April 25, 2021

BET To Honor Earl "DMX" Simmons With Special Programming On April 25, 2021
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earl "DMX" Simmons was a prolific writer and lyricist. His music legacy is cemented, being the first rapper to accomplish having his first five albums debut at #1 and the only to have his first two albums debut at #1 in the same calendar year. To honor the life of the beloved hip-hop icon, BET will televise and stream "BET REMEMBERS DMX" including LIVE exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration Sunday, April 25 at 2:30p.m. ET on BET and its YouTube channel here (in-person attendance to the homegoing celebration is restricted to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines). In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.

"DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations. The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX's family during this difficult time," said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.
For more information visit BET.com. Follow us @bet across these social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) and join the conversation using the hashtag #BETRemembersDMX.






Most read news of the week
Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Maren Morris On ACM Song Of The Year Win For "The Bones"
Beatport Set To Become World's First Major Digital Music Retailer To Accept Bitcoin
Concerned Songwriters, Singers And Musicians Have Released A Song "DIWYC" Or "Do It While You Can," In About 20 Languages Which Will Become An "Earth Day Anthem"
Steven Van Zandt's TeachRock Announces Partnership With Connecticut For Statewide Music Curriculum In Schools
Mayor Of Novi Sad Confirms EXIT Festival Will Happen This Summer!
KendyX 'The Rose Music Festival'
The Jenny Thing Returns With New Album In June 2021
Nashville Rapper Gee Slab Releases Visual For Single 'Triple Beam'
Emerging Folk Artist Lisa Jeanette's New Album Jellyfish On The Moon Tops The Charts


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0120511 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0057787895202637 secs