BET To Honor Earl "DMX" Simmons With Special Programming On April 25, 2021

For more information visit BET.com. Follow us @bet across these social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) and join the conversation using the hashtag #BETRemembersDMX. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earl "DMX" Simmons was a prolific writer and lyricist. His music legacy is cemented, being the first rapper to accomplish having his first five albums debut at #1 and the only to have his first two albums debut at #1 in the same calendar year. To honor the life of the beloved hip-hop icon, BET will televise and stream "BET REMEMBERS DMX" including LIVE exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration Sunday, April 25 at 2:30p.m. ET on BET and its YouTube channel here (in-person attendance to the homegoing celebration is restricted to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines). In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor."DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations. The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX's family during this difficult time," said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.For more information visit BET.com. Follow us @bet across these social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) and join the conversation using the hashtag #BETRemembersDMX.



