Rapper YS Wave's Setting The Tone For A Hot Summer With Firey New Release 'Humble'

In his youth YS Wave first developed his love for music as a member of a church band, where he learned to play the drums and trumpet. He then progressed to an interest in creating his own beats and experimenting with different sounds. In 2014, he decided to put pen to paper and write his own lyrics - it was at this point he decided to pursue a career as a rapper. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Humble' is the vibrant, up-tempo new single from East London rapper, YS Wave. With production from Sparbz and Shayne Rasko and visuals directed by Trebla (of Fortune Flavours Production), this track is the perfect backdrop to a scorching summer, as we come out of lockdown.The single is taken from YS Wave's debut EP Wave Life (2020). The catchy hook will have you wheeling up the track again and again to sing along to the lyrics but also to catch some of YS Wave's vibey vocals. Moving into the verses, he switches to what he does best, rapping. His bars are layered with word play, reflective anecdotes and coupled with a natural, effervescent flow.With an up-tempo, addictive rhythm, the single focuses on the humility YS Wave wants to maintain as his music career continues to grow — "a lot of people in life when they become successful they change on friends and forget where they come from." The lyrics also reflect on some of the more difficult experiences he's faced. Most of all, he's having fun with it and enjoying the fruits of what he's worked hard for.The visuals also have a similar energy - YS Wave is surrounded by the people who've been supporting him since the beginning, chilling in his local area and enjoying the freedom of the empty streets on motorcycles.YS Wave started his career in 2014 under the moniker Young Sneakz, producing tracks like 'Madness' (2015) and 'On the Low' (2015). 2017 brought a sonic evolution and ushered in the era of YS Wave, starting with the single 'Calling Me,' which garnered airtime on mainstream stations such as BBC 1xtra, Kiss Fresh and Capital Xtra. With influences ranging from Phil Colins to Future, YS Wave is bringing his own edge to the afro-infused sounds that have been taking over the UK's music scene.YS Wave is a rapper born and raised in East London. His sound can be described as trap music with a tinge of afro beat. His melodic rap style is a direct result of his musical influencers which include 80's artist singer/songwriter Phil Colins to present day rap star Future. YS Wave is in the business of making melodic feel good music, that's a vibe and sound of its own.In his youth YS Wave first developed his love for music as a member of a church band, where he learned to play the drums and trumpet. He then progressed to an interest in creating his own beats and experimenting with different sounds. In 2014, he decided to put pen to paper and write his own lyrics - it was at this point he decided to pursue a career as a rapper.



