The BRIT Awards 2021 Will Be First Major Indoor Music Event To Welcome Back A Live Audience!





The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

Working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, this means The BRITs, as the first live music show at The O2 in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music at scale as the UK emerges from the past year's restrictions.



2,500 tickets to be gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline workers:

We are further delighted to announce that, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic, the BRITs is inviting key workers from the Greater London Area to make up most of the audience for the UK's biggest night in music. The majority of the tickets (2,500) will be gifted by record labels and the recorded music industry via ballot to front line workers (and a guest of their choice) from a range of sectors to thank them for their remarkable hard work and selfless commitment.

All applicants and attendees must consent to participating in the Government's scientific Events Research Programme on the basis of its terms and conditions.



The BRIT Awards 2021 is set to be an incredible night of reflection and celebration. A ballot for free tickets for key workers will open on www.brits.co.uk on Thursday 22nd April 2021 from 09.00 hours.



Speaking about this news, global superstar and multi BRIT nominated artist who will be performing on the night,



Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: "This year's BRIT Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show's history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed. And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year.

"We're buzzing about the show and working closely with Government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to."





ITV Studios is handling international distribution for the Brit Awards.



Through the Events Research Programme, the annual UK music industry showcase will test the safety of live audiences returning to indoor seated settings on a large scale. The research gathered from this year's BRIT Awards will build on the evidence collected at other pilots in the programme, including the World Snooker Championships at the Sheffield Crucible and an outdoor gig at Sefton Park hosted by Festival Republic. The evidence from these pilots will be used to inform government policy to bring about the phased return of fuller audiences to venues and events across England.

Audience members will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings in the arena, but they will be required to follow existing Government guidance when travelling to the venue and adhere to rules set out by the event organisers.

Attendees must have proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the venue. As part of the wider scientific research on the trial events, attendees will also be asked to take a test after the event to gather further evidence on the safety of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.

They will also have to provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace to ensure everyone can be traced in the event of an audience member receiving a positive test after the event.



The key worker guests will be part of a total audience of up to 4,000 attendees including 1,500 places allocated for purchase to the nominated and performing artists and their teams, supporting record labels, management and show partners and sponsors. Ballot applications are invited from The Greater London Area only to discourage longer-distance travel.



The BRIT (British Record

