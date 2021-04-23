Daddy Yankee Releases An Alternative Video Of His Hit Single "Problema" Exclusively On Facebook

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Global superstar, music entrepreneur and Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee
releases an alternative video of his hit single "PROBLEMA" via El Cartel
Records/Republic Records/Universal Music
Group, which is premiering today exclusively on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daddyyankee
This alternative video follows the massive release of the original track and video that has amassed over 115 million streams worldwide. The reggaeton legend performed the track for an ABC takeover on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America.
Daddy Yankee
is widely recognized for leading and elevating Reggaeton into a global cultural and musical phenomenon, which has fueled an explosion in popularity for Latin music around the world. With a career that transcends language, geography and demographics, Daddy Yankee
is one of the most popular and followed artists in the world today, with more than 60 million followers across social media and more than 7 billion streams in the last 12 months alone on YouTube, where he is among the Top 20 Global Artists. He has additionally sold more than 17 million albums, charted 50 hit songs on Billboard charts and he is the only Latin Artist with four Spanish-language songs to reach the Top 20 of Billboard's Hot 100.
Daddy Yankee
remains one of the most recognized and influential names in the Urbano Latino
is considered the King of Reggaeton and one of the founders of the global movement. He continues to reign with the global success of "Despacito," which was named the most streamed song and the most watched video of all time. In 2018, his single "Dura" was the 2nd Most Watched Video in 2018 and in 2019, "Con Calma
" marked the number "Most Watched" video globally on YouTube. He was also named Billboard Magazine's Top Latin Artist of 2017. Other global hits by Daddy Yankee
are "Gasolina," "Rompe," "Limbo," and most recently "Que Tire Pa'Lante."
Yankee's philanthropic work through "Daddy's House" has been recognized by Billboard with the Spirit
of Hope Award. Among his many accomplishments, Yankee has also received over 100 awards including Latin Music
Billboard Awards, Latin GRAMMYs, American Music
Awards, Latin American Music
Awards, among others. In 2014 Daddy Yankee
was also honored with the ASCAP "Voice of Music
Award."