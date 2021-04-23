Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 23/04/2021

Daddy Yankee Releases An Alternative Video Of His Hit Single "Problema" Exclusively On Facebook

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar, music entrepreneur and Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee releases an alternative video of his hit single "PROBLEMA" via El Cartel Records/Republic Records/Universal Music Group, which is premiering today exclusively on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daddyyankee

This alternative video follows the massive release of the original track and video that has amassed over 115 million streams worldwide. The reggaeton legend performed the track for an ABC takeover on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America.

Daddy Yankee is widely recognized for leading and elevating Reggaeton into a global cultural and musical phenomenon, which has fueled an explosion in popularity for Latin music around the world. With a career that transcends language, geography and demographics, Daddy Yankee is one of the most popular and followed artists in the world today, with more than 60 million followers across social media and more than 7 billion streams in the last 12 months alone on YouTube, where he is among the Top 20 Global Artists. He has additionally sold more than 17 million albums, charted 50 hit songs on Billboard charts and he is the only Latin Artist with four Spanish-language songs to reach the Top 20 of Billboard's Hot 100.

Daddy Yankee remains one of the most recognized and influential names in the Urbano Latino space. He was named one of the most influential Hispanics in the world by both CNN and Time Magazine. He has sold over 17 million albums and over 60 million fans combined on his social networks. Daddy Yankee is considered the King of Reggaeton and one of the founders of the global movement. He continues to reign with the global success of "Despacito," which was named the most streamed song and the most watched video of all time. In 2018, his single "Dura" was the 2nd Most Watched Video in 2018 and in 2019, "Con Calma" marked the number "Most Watched" video globally on YouTube. He was also named Billboard Magazine's Top Latin Artist of 2017. Other global hits by Daddy Yankee are "Gasolina," "Rompe," "Limbo," and most recently "Que Tire Pa'Lante."

Yankee's philanthropic work through "Daddy's House" has been recognized by Billboard with the Spirit of Hope Award. Among his many accomplishments, Yankee has also received over 100 awards including Latin Music Billboard Awards, Latin GRAMMYs, American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, among others. In 2014 Daddy Yankee was also honored with the ASCAP "Voice of Music Award."






