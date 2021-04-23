Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/04/2021

Lil Yachty Announces April 23 Release Of "Michigan Boy Boat"

Lil Yachty Announces April 23 Release Of "Michigan Boy Boat"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lil Yachty reveals the artwork and April 23 release date for his highly-anticipated mixtape "Michigan Boy Boat." Featuring rappers from Detroit and Flint, Yachty unveiled a behind-the-scenes trailer filmed in the Great Lake State.

Lil Yachty has long been collaborating with Michiganders. Since his 2017 Tee Grizzley collaboration "From the D to the A," Yachty has been featured on songs with Michigan artists Sada Baby, YN Jay, RNC Mike, and Krispylife Kitdd. And these were only primers.
"Yachty's upcoming mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, is an ode to the state where a new crop of MCs is currently restitching the fabric of modern hip-hop. It's also a testament to one of the 23-year-old rapper's greatest gifts: his ear for talent," states Rolling Stone.

In February Lil Yachty released a video for his song, "Royal Rumble," which features six MCs from Michigan's vibrant rap scenes (along with Yachty, the song boasts Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG and Icewear Vezzo).

Stereogum wrote of the song/video: "For the past few years, the Atlanta rap star Lil Yachty has been making tracks with the best rappers that the thriving Michigan underground has to offer. Yachty was arguably the first mainstream rapper to recognize the talent of people like Sada Baby and Rio Da Yung OG, and when he records tracks with guys like that, it usually brings out the best in him." Pitchfork stated Yachty "always holds his own and makes everyone around him sound more motivated than usual."

Lil Yachty has been busy. In between developing a heist movie based on the card game Uno, a series for HBO Max, diving into crypto currency, partnering with Reese's Puffs cereal, remixing the Saved by the Bell theme song, and becoming a favorite on TikTok, "hes a mentor and a mogul…"he's become an elder statesman of a certain brand of young superstar — and something like the Gen Z answer to Diddy" (Rolling Stone).






Most read news of the week
Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates Maren Morris On ACM Song Of The Year Win For "The Bones"
Beatport Set To Become World's First Major Digital Music Retailer To Accept Bitcoin
Concerned Songwriters, Singers And Musicians Have Released A Song "DIWYC" Or "Do It While You Can," In About 20 Languages Which Will Become An "Earth Day Anthem"
KendyX 'The Rose Music Festival'
Steven Van Zandt's TeachRock Announces Partnership With Connecticut For Statewide Music Curriculum In Schools
Mayor Of Novi Sad Confirms EXIT Festival Will Happen This Summer!
The Jenny Thing Returns With New Album In June 2021
Nashville Rapper Gee Slab Releases Visual For Single 'Triple Beam'
Emerging Folk Artist Lisa Jeanette's New Album Jellyfish On The Moon Tops The Charts


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0305281 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062811374664307 secs