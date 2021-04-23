Dave Matthews Band Announces Rescheduled 2021 North American Summer Tour





11/10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Dave Matthews Band announced rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. The headline run will include two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, Gilford, NH, Irvine, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY.The band will also make its annual return to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its traditional three-night Labor Day run. The band will be joined by support artists Dumpstaphunk and Allen Stone on Friday; Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Saturday, as well as Mavis Staples on Sunday.An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin today at 12pm EDT at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com for the newly added shows in Tampa, FL and Denver, CO. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Dave Matthews Band 2021 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, April 27, at 10 AM local time through Thursday, April 29, at 10 PM local venue time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Tickets for the Tampa and Denver shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30th, at 10 AM local venue time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com.On this Earth Day, and in keeping with the band's original plans on the 2020 tour to plant one million trees, the band is proud to once again pledge to plant another Million Trees, having fully funded a million trees in 2020. Along with support from DocuSign and Dreaming Tree Wines,the band invites the fans to join them in this mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy as part of TNC's Plant a Billion Campaign. Fans can learn more about the campaign by visiting the Eco-Village on each stop of the tour, curated by REVERB, in partnership with DocuSign. More info: www.plantabillion.org/DMBIn addition to planting one million trees, Dave Matthews Band, who was named a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, will be neutralizing the biggest contributor to a concert's carbon footprint - fan travel. On top of the band's own footprint, REVERB will be calculating the carbon footprint associated with fan travel to DMB shows in 2021 and the band will be neutralizing these emissions by supporting carbon reduction projects. The band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint and neutralizing tour carbon emissions from flights, busses and trucks, hotel stays and venue energy use going back to their first shows in 1991. Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The New York Times, in a Critic's Pick review, observed, "willed optimism fills the songs on 'Come Tomorrow,' while cynicism and irony are nowhere within earshot."DAVE MATTHEWS BAND -2021 SUMMER TOUR DATES*denotes rescheduled date+ denotes new date added, public on sale April 307/23 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek7/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*7/27 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre7/28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds+7/30 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre7/31 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre8/6 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*8/7 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*8/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*8/13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*8/14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*8/18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*8/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*8/21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*8/24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*8/25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*8/27 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*8/28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*9/3 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre9/4 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre9/5 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre9/8 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater9/10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre9/11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre9/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*9/17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*9/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*9/21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*9/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*9/28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*9/29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*10/8 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+10/9 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+10/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*10/13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*10/15 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*10/16 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*11/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*11/9 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*11/10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*



