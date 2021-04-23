Noel Gallagher, Little Simz, Chrissie Hynde, Paul Weller And The Who All Set To Appear On Sky Arts This Spring





Two brand new original commissions for music-lovers include:

The Live Revival: a new three-part series bringing together world class acts and breakthrough artists to shine a light on those hard-hit small music venues around the UK which are the beating heart of our music scene. Join musicians including Paul Weller, The Fratellis,



Noel Gallagher - Out of the Now: the legendary songwriter presents an up-close performance of music and storytelling from London's Duke of York's Theatre. Powered by his full formidable band, Noel will perform ten tracks spanning his career in



Phil Edgar Jones, Director, Sky Arts and Entertainment, commented:



"I don't know what I'd have done without my favourite music to get me through lockdown and, while we are still missing the joys of live performance, Sky Arts is here with the next best thing - whether that's digging into the archives for Guy Garvey: From the Vaults or the Best of Download for committed rockers, or if you'd prefer Handel's La Resurrezionne conducted by Henry Bicket with The English Concert or Noel Gallagher telling his story in words and song in Noel Gallagher: Out of the Now or violin virtuoso Janine Jenson Falling for Stradivari - we've got something to suit every taste."



"We also wanted to turn our attention to the plight of the small music venue; the places all the great bands or solo artists started out and learned their craft. And we've been overwhelmed by the response from some of the greats of British music who have gone back to the places they began to pay homage with incredible performances that shine a light on these important places."



Further new music programmes set to feature on Sky Arts in the coming months include:



Song for Nature

A specially curated concert for the London Climate Change Festival airing this evening for Earth Day featuring appearances from Rob Brydon, Janie Dee,



Classic Albums

Returning for a new series with an in-depth look at some of the greatest albums ever made, kicking off with The Who's legendary concept album, The Who Sell Out, followed by Soul II Soul's triple platinum Club Classics Vol 1.



Handel's La Resurrezione

A new production of Handel's rarely performed sacred oratorio starring the English Concert conducted by Harry Bicket.



Matt Deighton: Overshadowed

Airing during Mental Health Awareness Week, the respected front man of acid jazz band, Mother Earth, guides us through his life, music and the challenges of mental health and musicianship.



Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan

A brand new feature documentary following the prolific founder of The



Guy Garvey: From the Vaults

The



Best of Download Festival

Celebrating the best moments of the head-banging rock festival between 2011 and 2019, featuring Iron Maiden, Slipknot,



Falling for Stradivari

Follow virtuosic violinist Janine Jensen as she finds and plays some of the most sought-after violins in the world, all of them steeped in musical history.



Darbar Indian

Explore the ways in which Indian music can aid mindfulness, meditation and support mental health with a selection of Ragas which define Indian classical music.



Further details on programming announcements:



The Live Revival (3x60')

TX 22 May, 29 May, 5 June, 9pm



Noel Gallagher: Out of the Now (1x60')

TX June - date TBC



Song for Nature (1x100')

TX 22 April, 9pm



Classic Albums (4x60')

TX 23 April 9pm



Handel's La Resurrezione (1x90')

TX 3 May, 7pm



Matt Deighton: Overshadowed (1x90')

TX 14 May, 9pm



Chrissie Hynde Sings

TX 24 May, 9pm



Best of Download Festival (2x90')

TX 5 and 6 June, 10pm



Guy Garvey: From the Vaults (5x60')

TX weekly from 2 July, 8pm



Falling for Stradivari (1x90')

TX August 2021



Darbar Indian

