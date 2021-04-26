93rd Academy Awards Oscars 2021: Full List Of Winners

LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts)
After being pushed back by two months, the 93rd Academy Awards were held on Sunday. The show was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Once again, there was no host for the ceremony.
"Mank," David
Fincher's film about "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, led the way with 10 nominations and took home awards for cinematography and production design. The movie was also up for best picture, actor and director. Chloé Zhao won best director for "Nomadland," which also won best picture.
Frances
McDormand won her third best actress Oscar for her role in "Nomadland" and Anthony Hopkins notched his second best actor win for "The Father."
Below is the complete list of winners:
Best Picture:
Nomadland
Actress in a Leading Role: Frances
McDormand, Nomadland
Actor in a Leading Role:
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel
Kaluuya, Judas and the Black
Messiah
Directing: Chloe
Zhao, Nomadland
Costume Design:
Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom
Music (Original Score):
Soul
Editing:
Sound of Metal
Sound:
Sound of Metal
Music (Original Song):
"Fight For You
" from Judas and the Black
Messiah
Writing (Adapted Screenplay):
The Father
Writing (Original Screenplay):
Promising Young Woman
Animated Short Film:
If Anything Happens I Love You
Live-Action Short Film:
Two Distant Strangers
Documentary Feature:
My Octopus Teacher
Documentary Short Subject:
Colette
Animated Feature Film:
Soul
International Feature Film:
Denmark, Another Round
Production Design:
Mank
Cinematography:
Mank
Visual Effects:
Tenet
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom.