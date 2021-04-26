93rd Academy Awards Oscars 2021: Full List Of Winners





Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey's LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) After being pushed back by two months, the 93rd Academy Awards were held on Sunday. The show was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Once again, there was no host for the ceremony."Mank," David Fincher's film about "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, led the way with 10 nominations and took home awards for cinematography and production design. The movie was also up for best picture, actor and director. Chloé Zhao won best director for "Nomadland," which also won best picture. Frances McDormand won her third best actress Oscar for her role in "Nomadland" and Anthony Hopkins notched his second best actor win for "The Father."Below is the complete list of winners:Nomadland Frances McDormand, NomadlandAnthony Hopkins, The FatherYoun Yuh-jung, Minari Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Chloe Zhao, NomadlandMa Rainey's Black BottomSoulSound of MetalSound of Metal Fight For You " from Judas and the Black MessiahThe FatherPromising Young WomanIf Anything Happens I Love YouTwo Distant StrangersMy Octopus TeacherColetteSoulDenmark, Another RoundMankMankTenetMa Rainey's Black Bottom.



