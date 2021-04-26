Tilian Releases New Album 'Factory Reset'



Recently, Tilian released two other singles from the album - " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Tilian releases his brand-new full-length album, Factory Reset, via Rise Records.Earlier this week, he shared his latest single "Caught in the Carousel" along with a new visualizer: watch below. They psychedelic visual emulates the introspective and thought-provoking lyrics of the song, "Am I good enough?" The single is a follow-up to his most recent release "Is Anarchy A Good Hobby?" which was released last month.Factory Reset is both highly personal and wholly universal. Tilian began writing the album just a few weeks after the pandemic forced California into lockdown. "I was searching for meaning in isolation and found it in creating this album," Tilian shares about the process. He decided to write, record, and produce the album himself, eventually remotely bringing in drummer/frequent collaborator Kris Crummett to help button it up.Having full creative control allowed Tilian to experiment more than ever, and truly be himself in the process. "[I wanted] to make the album that I want to hear. 'What would be my favorite band?' as opposed to, 'What is everyone's favorite band?'" This resulted in his most thrillingly eclectic work to date: a falsetto-laced brand of alt-pop that spans everything from trippy psychedelia and heavy prog riffs to warped hip-hop beats and dembow grooves.Recently, Tilian released two other singles from the album - " Anthem " and "Dose." These were first offerings since the release of his 2018 album The Skeptic, which debuted on the Billboard charts at #1 Alternative New Artist, #2 Top New Artists, and #5 Alternative. To date, the project has garnered over 40M global streams and two music videos with over 1M views each, proving the excitement and potential for the burgeoning alt-pop artist. More recently, he collaborated with Marigolds+Monsters and Travis Barker on the exciting single "Falling out of Rhythm."



