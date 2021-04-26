Lauren Alaina Releases Tempestuous New Music Video For "Getting Over Him" Featuring Jon Pardi





Written by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling country stars Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi team up for a Bonnie and Clyde-esque romp in the "Getting Over Him" music video- out now. In the video, directed by sister-brother duo Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lauren and Jon play up the roles of vibrant vixen meets king of bad decisions as the sordid characters take on an ill-fated crime and a fleeting romance.Written by Lauren with Emily Weisband and Paul DiGiovanni, "Getting Over Him" is "a sizzling slice of defiant fun" (American Songwriter) and a "deliciously good, sultry duet" (Billboard) with an extra dose of swagger provided by " Heartache Medication " singer Jon Pardi.



