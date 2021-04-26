Reba McEntire Premieres "Somehow You Do" Music Film Directed By Jon Avnet



"Somehow You Do" was written by

This stunning video, which highlights Reba among a picturesque Southern Californian backdrop, was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon Avnet (Fried Green Tomatoes, Risky Business,



"Somehow You Do" is the featured track in the new motion picture Four Good Days, which opens in select theatres on April 30, 2021. Directed by Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days includes knockout performances by



"It's an honor to get to sing a



"Reba's interpretation of



"'Somehow You Do' is a song about hope, about how even through the times that are so hard and moments in your life that are so devastating, that somehow you will get through them and get to the other side," shares



Multi-media entertainment mogul







In Summer 2021, for the first time in her career, she will release her own album,

She is the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs.



Jon Avnet is best known for co-writing, directing and producing Fried Green Tomatoes, which garnered multiple Academy Award nominations (for writing and for



In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old

Additional information can be found at: www.reba.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country icon Reba McEntire is giving fans their first taste of new music in two years today with the release of the original song "Somehow You Do.""Somehow You Do" was written by Diane Warren for the feature film Four Good Days and marks the third time Reba has collaborated with the award-winning songwriter following the success of " What If " in 1997 and " I'll Be " in 2000. The song also reunites Reba with longtime producer Tony Brown.This stunning video, which highlights Reba among a picturesque Southern Californian backdrop, was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon Avnet (Fried Green Tomatoes, Risky Business, Black Swan)."Somehow You Do" is the featured track in the new motion picture Four Good Days, which opens in select theatres on April 30, 2021. Directed by Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days includes knockout performances by Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The film had its worldwide premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. In celebration, Reba has released the official music video today."It's an honor to get to sing a Diane Warren song anytime, but then to be associated with talented actors in a movie like Glenn and Mila is just icing on the cake," says Reba. "Add in Jon Avnet directing the video and it just doesn't get much better!""Reba's interpretation of Diane Warren's song was so nuanced and moving," adds Jon. "When I was asked if I would direct the filming of it, I jumped at the opportunity. I hoped to use the film to interpret both the song and the movie 'Four Good Days.' It was worth every minute in the desert working with Reba. She's a pro's pro and fun to boot! And of course, this is my second go around with Diane Warren. The first was 'Because You Loved Me,' that Celine Dion sung for my film 'Up Close and Personal.' That one worked out well and I think 'Somehow You Do' should as well.""'Somehow You Do' is a song about hope, about how even through the times that are so hard and moments in your life that are so devastating, that somehow you will get through them and get to the other side," shares Diane Warren. "It is a song about strength of the human spirit and no voice can convey that as much as Reba McEntire. She makes you feel with every note that you might think you can't get through it, but somehow you will, and somehow you do."Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Earlier this month, Reba received her 51st CMA nomination as well as her 60th Top 10 hit on the Billboard chart extending her record for the most among female artists. Reba has now collected Top 10 hits in five straight decades and is the fourth artist to achieve the feat alongside George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. Last year, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, with her former Reba TV show co-star Melissa Peterman. Together with their guests including Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth and more they explore a variety of topics including aging, cancel culture, dating and more. Reba just released her first taste of new music in two years with "Somehow You Do," written by Diane Warren, and featured in the motion picture "Four Days" starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. Diane Warren is one of the most continuously prolific and successful contemporary songwriters of our time. Her songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures resulting in 12 Academy Award® nominations, most recently for "Io Si (Seen)" performed by Laura Pausini for the Netflix film The Life Ahead starring Sophia Loren. She is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, a two-time Golden Globe Award winner with six nominations and Emmy winner. She has penned nine #1 and thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001.In Summer 2021, for the first time in her career, she will release her own album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 (via BMG), which will feature an all-star line-up of talent who will bring her songwriting and storytelling to life, including John Legend, Celine Dion, Ty Dolla $ign and Darius Rucker.She is the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs.Jon Avnet is best known for co-writing, directing and producing Fried Green Tomatoes, which garnered multiple Academy Award nominations (for writing and for Jessica Tandy, who co-starred with Kathy Bates, Cicely Tyson and Mary Louise Parker) and BAFTAs and a Golden Globe nomination for best Picture. He has also directed the three Emmy-winning performances of Margo Martindale, Colleen Dewhurst and Judy Davis. He produced Paul Brickman's Risky Business for David Geffen and Warner Bros. which launched the career of Tom Cruise. Avnet was the executive producer of Black Swan, starring Natalie Portman (winner of the Oscar for Best Actress) and directed by Darren Aronofsky. Black Swan received five Oscar nominations in total (including Best Picture) as well as multiple nominations and wins from the PGA, WGA, SAG, BAFTA, AFI, and the Golden Globes. In television, Avnet produced The Burning Bed, starring Farrah Fawcett, which garnered eight Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and is still today the highest-rated television movie ever aired on NBC. This film is credited with creating the "battered woman syndrome" as a legal defense for victims of domestic violence. He directed the pilot for TCA award winning Drama Boomtown, the critically acclaimed limited series Uprising, the multiple Emmy nominated limited series The Starter Wife, Justified, Sneaky Pete. He was nominated for the DGA awards for both Uprising and The Starter Wife. Other movies directed by Avnet include, Up Close and Personal starring Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer, Red Corner, with Richard Gere, Righteous Kill, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and Three Christs with Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins and Bradley Whitford. Other films produced by Avnet include Less Than Zero, The Mighty Ducks 1,2 and 3, Miami Rhapsody, When a Man Loves a Woman, George of the Jungle. As well as Alex Haley's Moma Flora Family, starring Cicely Tyson and Queen Latifah and Heatwave, starring Cicely Tyson and James Earl Jones. On Broadway, his plays have received 35 Tony nominations and 12 Tony awards. He produced, all with Bill Haber, two Tony Award winning shows, "Spamalot" and "The History Boys." He also produced "The Pillowman," "Inherit the Wind," starring Christopher Plummer and Bryan Dennhey, "The Seafarer" by Connor McPherson, and the Mike Nichols-directed "Country Girl," starring Morgan Freeman and Frances McDormand. He is Vice Chairman of the American Film Institute, A board member of the Directors guild of America and for 17 years a member of the Board of Overseers for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Avnet is CEO of Indigenous Media, Producer of Four Good Days, which was co-founded by director Rodrigo Garcia and COO Jacob Avnet.In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Glenn Close and Mila Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García's poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together.Additional information can be found at: www.reba.com



