Introducing Camino: Skyscraping Soul/R&B/Pop From Mississippi-Bred Singer/Songwriter

You're going to hear history, pain, joy, and so much more in the skyscraping soulful pop of Camino. Embracing music, he split his high school years between playing drums, learning the guitar and bass and rapping. Following an initial aspiration to rap, he moved to Atlanta and endured homelessness for nearly a year. When he couldn't sleep at the studio where he worked, he slept on the bus bench outside. After orbiting the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camino's Mississippi roots and southern blues, rock and soul influences shine through on his stratospheric R&B/Pop debut EP BURNING FIRE, available today via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. The five-song EP also includes his original compositions "Home," "Loving You," "Fiddle," and "Better Than Me."Alongside the EP, the cinematic video for lead single "Burning Fire" premieres as an homage to Camino's beloved uncle and late aunt's 65-year love affair. Burning Fire is the perfect introduction to the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist's skyscraping soulful pop, inspired by such notable Mississippians as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Elvis Presley, and Rick Ross. The pain and joy of the song ignites with a steeple-size chorus that gives way to a propulsive beat and resounding keys. Camino's voice stretches from confessional verses into a call-and-response with a full choir."I grew up on Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, B.B., and Muddy mixed with R&B and hip-hop culture," says Camino. "I always felt the pain in music. If there's no feeling, it's just a song. If it speaks to what you're going through, you can relate. I'm coming from a very real place."You're going to hear history, pain, joy, and so much more in the skyscraping soulful pop of Camino. Embracing music, he split his high school years between playing drums, learning the guitar and bass and rapping. Following an initial aspiration to rap, he moved to Atlanta and endured homelessness for nearly a year. When he couldn't sleep at the studio where he worked, he slept on the bus bench outside. After orbiting the B.o.B camp, he began working with international icon Akon. Eventually that landed him a record deal but following a regime change, he found himself label-less and broke in Los Angeles. However, the songs he carried with him caught the attention of Def Jam and led to a deal in 2019. Now, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist introduces this sound on his 2021 EP, ignited by the lead single "Burning Fire."



