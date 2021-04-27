Machine Gun Kelly Announces Fall 2021 "Tickets To My Downfall" US Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, the award-winning global performer and most recognized rockstar of his generation will be taking his show on the road this fall. Hitting live concert venues for the first time since the release of his #1 album "Tickets to My Downfall," fans can expect rocking performances of Platinum hits "bloody valentine," "my ex's best friend" and more.
Praise for the artist's 5th studio album "Tickets to My Downfall" came from both fans and music critics, with Billboard lauding its "dazzlingly effective songs," Vulture calling it "punk rock excellence," and NME praising it as "brilliant." To kick-off 2021, MGK wowed TV viewers from Times Square
at Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve followed by a legendary appearance on Saturday Night Live. ET had a glowing review for SNL, saying: "MGK's second performance really showed the range of his style and substance, as he delivered a remarkably beautiful and emotional performance of his song 'lonely'" and Rolling Stone praised the "raucous" performance.
Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.
The "Tickets to My Downfall" tour will kick off September
9 in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude December 18 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, playing the city's largest venue, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27, with the public on sale Friday, April 30 in all markets at MachineGunKelly.com
Tour Dates/Venues (*additional dates and cities to be announced)
09/09 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - THE ARMORY
09/10 - COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER
09/11 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - TCU AMPHITHEATER
09/13 - NEW YORK, NY - SUMMERSTAGE, CENTRAL PARK
09/15 - BOSTON, MA - LEADER BANK PAVILION
09/17 - WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA - THE BIG E
09/21 - DETROIT, MI - ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE
09/22 - CINCINNATI, OH - THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK
09/24 - ORLANDO, FL - REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL
09/25 - LOUISVILLE, KY - LOUDER THAN LIFE
09/28 - ST. LOUIS, MO - ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
10/02 - ROGERS, AK - WALMART AMP
10/03 - BONNER SPRINGS, KS - PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP
10/05 - MILWAUKEE, WI - EAGLES BALLROOM
10/06 - NASHVILLE, TN - ASCEND AMPHITHEATER
10/09 - SACRAMENTO, CA - AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL
10/10 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE WARFIELD
10/12 - SPOKANE, WA - SPOKANE PAVILION
10/13 - TROUTDALE, OR - MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD
10/17 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - THE COMPLEX
10/18 - DENVER, CO - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
10/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE SHRINE
10/21 - PHOENIX, AZ - MESA AMPHITHEATRE
10/24 - DALLAS, TX - THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY
10/27 - CHARLOTTE, NC - METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE
10/28 - RICHMOND, VA - VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!
10/30 - PITTSBURGH, PA - PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER
12/18 - CLEVELAND, OH - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE.