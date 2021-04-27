Machine Gun Kelly Announces Fall 2021 "Tickets To My Downfall" US Tour





12/18 - CLEVELAND, OH - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, the award-winning global performer and most recognized rockstar of his generation will be taking his show on the road this fall. Hitting live concert venues for the first time since the release of his #1 album "Tickets to My Downfall," fans can expect rocking performances of Platinum hits "bloody valentine," "my ex's best friend" and more.Praise for the artist's 5th studio album "Tickets to My Downfall" came from both fans and music critics, with Billboard lauding its "dazzlingly effective songs," Vulture calling it "punk rock excellence," and NME praising it as "brilliant." To kick-off 2021, MGK wowed TV viewers from Times Square at Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve followed by a legendary appearance on Saturday Night Live. ET had a glowing review for SNL, saying: "MGK's second performance really showed the range of his style and substance, as he delivered a remarkably beautiful and emotional performance of his song 'lonely'" and Rolling Stone praised the "raucous" performance.Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.The "Tickets to My Downfall" tour will kick off September 9 in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude December 18 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, playing the city's largest venue, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27, with the public on sale Friday, April 30 in all markets at MachineGunKelly.comTour Dates/Venues (*additional dates and cities to be announced)09/09 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - THE ARMORY09/10 - COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER09/11 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - TCU AMPHITHEATER09/13 - NEW YORK, NY - SUMMERSTAGE, CENTRAL PARK09/15 - BOSTON, MA - LEADER BANK PAVILION09/17 - WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA - THE BIG E09/21 - DETROIT, MI - ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE09/22 - CINCINNATI, OH - THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK09/24 - ORLANDO, FL - REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL09/25 - LOUISVILLE, KY - LOUDER THAN LIFE09/28 - ST. LOUIS, MO - ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK10/02 - ROGERS, AK - WALMART AMP10/03 - BONNER SPRINGS, KS - PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP10/05 - MILWAUKEE, WI - EAGLES BALLROOM10/06 - NASHVILLE, TN - ASCEND AMPHITHEATER10/09 - SACRAMENTO, CA - AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL10/10 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE WARFIELD10/12 - SPOKANE, WA - SPOKANE PAVILION10/13 - TROUTDALE, OR - MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD10/17 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - THE COMPLEX10/18 - DENVER, CO - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE10/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE SHRINE10/21 - PHOENIX, AZ - MESA AMPHITHEATRE10/24 - DALLAS, TX - THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY10/27 - CHARLOTTE, NC - METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE10/28 - RICHMOND, VA - VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!10/30 - PITTSBURGH, PA - PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER12/18 - CLEVELAND, OH - ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE.



