SIX60 Played Triumphant Sold-Out Live Show In Front Of 50,000 Fans This Weekend!

- Friday 3rd December - The Academy, Dublin, Ireland. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SIX60 - the band who have been making headlines across the globe for their joyous, sold-out shows in front of thousands of fans this year - have announced a world tour. The news follows a world first - performing to 50,000 people at New Zealand's national stadium Eden Park this past weekend.The gig was a monumental success, with the sold-out, non-socially-distanced crowd enjoying SIX60's peerless live set, which was highlighted by one-off special appearances by players of the All Blacks rugby team, New Zealand's National Naval band, a flyover of Royal New Zealand Air Force jets, as well as traditional Maori Kapa Haka performers, who joined the band on stage to see out the night with their hit 'Don't Forget Your Roots' (Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō).The band's upcoming eleven-date tour will take place through the fall, beginning in Paris and concluding in Dublin and includes their biggest show outside of their native New Zealand, at the iconic London venue Alexandra Palace.Continuing their knack for world firsts, the sold out live performance at Eden Park Stadium heralded a new future model for the live music industry, with its triple hybrid format: it was possible to be a live audience member at the show, view it online via a global live stream, or watch it later on demand - all thanks to a trailblazing partnership with leading streaming platform Veeps. SIX60 have also charted new territory by being the first band to have their concert live streamed via TikTok.SIX60's live shows this year have garnered the attention of media across the world. ITV's Pier Morgan dubbed them "the hottest band in the world right now" during his interview with lead singer Matiu Walters and BBC News highlighting that the shows are "just unimaginable right now - the rock band SIX60 are out every weekend playing to thousands of fans", while NME featured Matiu in an interview, noting that they are "currently the planet's biggest touring band". Complex, The Guardian and CNN have each all highlighted SIX60's impressive touring accomplishments. SIX60 are a multi award-winning, platinum-selling five piece pop/rock band from Dunedin, New Zealand. They formed in 2008, naming the band after the address of the flat they lived in: number 660. They have released four number one albums, and a string of top ten singles including their most recent single 'All She Wrote', which also shot to the top of the charts upon release.Tour Dates: Thursday 18th November - Le Badaboum, Paris, France- Saturday 20th November - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands- Sunday 21st November - Knust, Hamburg, Germany- Monday 22nd November - Gretchen, Berlin, Germany- Wednesday 24th November - Strom, Munich, Germany Thursday 25th November - Stollwerck, Cologne, Germany- Friday 26th November - Alexandra Palace, UK- Sunday 28th November - SWX, Bristol, UK- Monday 29th November - Academy 2, Manchester, UK Thursday 2nd December - SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow, UK- Friday 3rd December - The Academy, Dublin, Ireland.



