Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 27/04/2021

J.Period Animated Album Trailer Ft. Dave Chappelle, Lin-manuel Miranda, Black Thought, Jemele Hill

J.Period Animated Album Trailer Ft. Dave Chappelle, Lin-manuel Miranda, Black Thought, Jemele Hill
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary DJ/Producer J.PERIOD has announced a trail-blazing new adventure: his debut album, Story To Tell. A musical journey narrated by comedic mastermind Dave Chappelle and delivered in three acts, Chapter One is due out this Friday, April 30 on Truelements Music / RBC Records.

Produced by J.PERIOD (alongside a GRAMMY-winning team of writers and musicians), Story To Tell envisions a vibrant world of connections—between artists, songs, stories, genres, cultures, and generations: a web of creative impulses that flows like a mixtape, and bangs like a blockbuster. It brims with energy, breaks boundaries and conventions, and leads to unexpected combinations that surprise and delight. It's a new kind of musical storybook, and an eye-popping, ear-opening ride.

J.PERIOD's past work includes collaborations with music royalty (The Roots, Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige, John Legend), a Billboard #1 for The Hamilton Mixtape, a landmark role as Music Supervisor for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, and a founding seat on The Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture Council.






Most read news of the week
Downtown Nashville Shines In Robby Johnson's New Music Video: The Uplifting Music Video Is A Response To COVID
The BRIT Awards 2021 Will Be First Major Indoor Music Event To Welcome Back A Live Audience!
EELS Unveil Stop-Motion Music Video For 'Earth To Dora'
JazzMonthly Publication Features: Interviews, Reviews, News, Music & Entertainment
Demi Lovato Goes Behind The Scenes Of "Dancing With The Devil" Music Video
Nashville Rapper Gee Slab Releases Visual For Single 'Triple Beam'
Emerging Folk Artist Lisa Jeanette's New Album Jellyfish On The Moon Tops The Charts
Noel Gallagher, Little Simz, Chrissie Hynde, Paul Weller And The Who All Set To Appear On Sky Arts This Spring
Weezer Release New Song 'I Need Some Of That' Out Today


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1011491 secs // 4 () queries in 0.082456827163696 secs