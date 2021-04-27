COIN Announces Rainbow Dreamland Tour Set To Kick Off In October 2021





Fans can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on April 27th at 12pm EDT, with the venue presales beginning on April 29th at 12pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 30th at 9am local time. Additionally, each show will have a VIP experience available for fans to buy.



Last week, COIN released their newest single "How It Feels." The single is the first off their third and final installment to their mood-based project



COIN unveiled the Green-Blue EP, marking the second installment off the mood-based trilogy



Click HERE to buy/stream "Green-Blue"



The series







TOUR DATES:

Oct 26—Birmingham, AL—Iron City

Oct 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

Oct 29—Chicago, IL—House of Blues*

Oct 30—St. Louis, MO—Del Mar*

Nov 2—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater*

Nov 3—Kansas City, MO—The Truman*

Nov 5—Denver, CO—The Summit*

Nov 6—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*

Nov 8—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*

Nov 9—Vancouver, BC—Rio Theatre*

Nov 11—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

Nov 13—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*

Nov 15—San Diego, CA—Observatory North Park*

Nov 17—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren*

Nov 19—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom*

Nov 20—Austin, TX—Emo's*

Nov 21—Houston, TX—House of Blues*

Nov 29—Orlando, FL—House of Blues **

Nov 30—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor **

Dec 2—Charlotte, NC—Fillmore**

Dec 3—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle**

Dec 4—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom**

Dec 6—Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe**

Dec 8—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues**

Dec 10—Columbus, OH—Express Live**

Dec 11—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew's Hall**

Dec 12—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre**

Dec 14—Boston, MA—House of Blues**

Dec 15—Philadelphia, PA—TLA**

Dec 17—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony**

Dec 18—New York, NY—Webster Hall**

Dec 19—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Sound Stage**

*Valley opening

**mazie opening. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop trio COIN announces the Rainbow Dreamland Tour in support of their mood-based trilogy Rainbow MixTape and their previously acclaimed album Dreamland. The band will be taking their electrifying live show to over 30+ cities across North America and is set to kick off on October 26th in Birmingham, AL at the Iron City Music Hall and wrap on December 19th in Baltimore, MD at Baltimore Sound Stage with Valley and mazie set to open on select dates. See full routing below!Fans can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on April 27th at 12pm EDT, with the venue presales beginning on April 29th at 12pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 30th at 9am local time. Additionally, each show will have a VIP experience available for fans to buy.Last week, COIN released their newest single "How It Feels." The single is the first off their third and final installment to their mood-based project Rainbow MixTape.COIN unveiled the Green-Blue EP, marking the second installment off the mood-based trilogy Rainbow MixTape, last month, The 4-track project, which is out now on all digital platforms, debuted on Spotify's Top 10 US Album Debut's chart in its first weekend. The EP includes the tracks "Sagittarius Superstar" featuring Faye Webster, "Sprite," " Turnaround " and "Earth To God."Click HERE to buy/stream "Green-Blue"The series Rainbow MixTape trilogy, which has already surpassed over 10 million streams, is intended to conceptualize the mood represented by the colors in the title. Indigo-Violet, the first installment released at the end of last year, is a four-song collection of dynamic alternative rock-pop tracks showcasing the band's versatility. Rainbow Mixtape is the latest from the group since their album Dreamland, released in early 2020. Dreamland has since surpassed 100 million streams to date and was the first release from COIN's label property Committee for Sound & Mind which is a global partnership with AWAL.TOUR DATES:Oct 26—Birmingham, AL—Iron City Music Hall*Oct 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*Oct 29—Chicago, IL—House of Blues*Oct 30—St. Louis, MO—Del Mar*Nov 2—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater*Nov 3—Kansas City, MO—The Truman*Nov 5—Denver, CO—The Summit*Nov 6—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*Nov 8—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*Nov 9—Vancouver, BC—Rio Theatre*Nov 11—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*Nov 13—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*Nov 15—San Diego, CA—Observatory North Park*Nov 17—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren*Nov 19—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom*Nov 20—Austin, TX—Emo's*Nov 21—Houston, TX—House of Blues*Nov 29—Orlando, FL—House of Blues **Nov 30—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor **Dec 2—Charlotte, NC—Fillmore**Dec 3—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle**Dec 4—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom**Dec 6—Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe**Dec 8—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues**Dec 10—Columbus, OH—Express Live**Dec 11—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew's Hall**Dec 12—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre**Dec 14—Boston, MA—House of Blues**Dec 15—Philadelphia, PA—TLA**Dec 17—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony**Dec 18—New York, NY—Webster Hall**Dec 19—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Sound Stage***Valley opening**mazie opening.



