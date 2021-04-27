Composer Behind Oscar-Winning Films Nomadland And The Father Ludovico Einaudi Presents His New Album Cinema

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
With a career spanning three decades, composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi's captivating music has become some of the most recognisable in the world. It can be currently be heard on the soundtracks to Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning films Nomadland and The Father. Now, in celebration of his achievements, Decca Records/Universal Music, is thrilled to announce Cinema - a new, handpicked collection of Einaudi's musical works from film and TV, to be released on June 4.
Speaking of his contribution to this year's Oscar-winning films, Einaudi comments: "It is a wonderful sign that Nomadland and The Father, two beautiful independent films that talk about important and profound themes, have been recognised with these great awards. I feel honoured to have contributed with my music to these two moving stories."
Cinema features 28 emotional tracks from the big and small screen, including Nomadland, The Father, The Water Diviner, This Is England, I'm Still Here, Insidious, Doctor Foster and more. There are also two previously unreleased recordings: the title track from Russell Crowe's 2014 movie The Water Diviner and new single 'My Journey' from The Father, the award-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia
Colman.
Russell Crowe recently featured as a guest on the podcast Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi
Story, telling listeners: "I was using Ludovico's music a lot on the set just to keep the goosebumps on people's skin… it makes you feel like you're actually inside the movie."
Other celebrated filmmakers featured on the podcast include Oscar-winning director Chloe
Zhao (Nomadland), fellow Academy Award winner Florian Zeller (The Father), Shane Meadows (This is England) and Eric Toledano (The Intouchables). Here's what they had to say about Einaudi's music:
Shane Meadows on the music of This is England - "Einaudi sat at the piano and what wasn't a film, became a film"
Florian Zeller on the music of The Father - "The reason I really wanted to work with Einaudi is the way he used violins. I wanted to have a violin-like golden thread throughout the film. So, it was a very delicate composition. In a way, almost nothing … he's the master of that territory, almost nothing. Because when there is almost nothing but so much sensuality and mystery, it's something huge."
Chloe
Zhao on the music of Nomadland - "I started listening to Seven
Days Walking and was amazed by how I felt Ludovico was walking in the Alps. I felt like he and the character of Fern were walking in parallel; their shared love of nature connects them, and I knew then his music would fit perfectly with our movie."
With 15 studio albums and over 80 film and TV synchs to his name, Ludovico Einaudi
has become one of today's most prolific composers. Einaudi repeatedly tops the classical charts globally and is one of the world's biggest streamed classical artists. One in 10 classical streams in the UK stem from Einaudi's music equating to over 1 million streams a day and 2.4 billion streams in total. Einaudi's music transcends generations and in addition to his sync, chart and streaming accolades, he has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and over 10 million views.
Reflecting on the use of his music for film and TV, Einaudi says: "They say my music is cinematic… it is always interesting for me to see my music combined with images; it is like rediscovering reading my music with a different perspective."
Cinema will be released on Decca Records on June 4.
The soundtracks to Nomadland and The Father are also available on Decca Records.
Cinema - Tracklist:
**unreleased tracks
Experience
Film - Samba, Mommy
TV - This Is England 90, Sense8, 9-1-1
Golden Butterflies - Day 1
Film - Nomadland
Berlin Song
TV - This Is England 90
Love Is A Mystery
Film - Dr Zhivago
Main Theme from The Third Murder
Film - The Third Murder
My Journey**
Film - The Father
The Water Diviner**
Film - The Water Diviner
Petricor
Film - Nomadland
TV - This Is England 90
Fly
Film - Intouchables, This Is England
TV - Doctor Foster
Time Lapse
Film - Samba
TV - This Is England 90
Walk
Film - Samba, Il Grande Spirito
TV - This Is England 90
Cold Wind Var 1 - Day 1
Film - The Father
Ascolta
Film - Samba
Histoire Sans Nom
Film - Sotto Falso Nome
Due Tramonti
Film - I'm Still Here
Run
Film - Samba, Reparer Les Vivant
Le Onde
Film - Aprile
L'Origine Nascosta
Film - The Upside
White Night
Film - Dr Zhivago
The Earth Prelude
Film - All Three Of Us
Oltremare
Film - Nomadland, This Is England, Listen To Me Marlon
Fairytale
Film - Dr Zhivago
Fuori Dal Mondo
Film - This Is England, Not of this World
Una Mattina
Film - Intouchables, Listen To Me Marlon
Nuvole Bianche
Film - Insidious
Newton's Cradle
Film - The Water Diviner
Dietro Casa
Film - This is England
TV - Sharp Objects
Low Mist - Day 1
Film - Nomadland