Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 27/04/2021

H.E.R. Wants To "Come Through" With Chris Brown

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) H.E.R. and Chris Brown's "song of the summer" is here! The extremely talented singer and songwriter has made 2021 her own, beginning with her stunning appearance at the Super Bowl, then with Grammy wins and Oscar nods, combined with a string of acclaimed singles.

That string is bound to continue with her new single, a chilled out duet with Chris Brown. "Come Through" is a sultry invitation to time together ("You should come through tonight, I'm chilling on the Westside, boo"), backed with laid back guitar and finger pops that provide... a mood.

It takes an artist in the zone to create a gem that is this moody and ethereal and still make it an earworm. This is getting us more excited than ever about her upcoming album this summer. She has also collaborated with DJ Khaled on a single for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled.






Most read news of the week
Downtown Nashville Shines In Robby Johnson's New Music Video: The Uplifting Music Video Is A Response To COVID
The BRIT Awards 2021 Will Be First Major Indoor Music Event To Welcome Back A Live Audience!
EELS Unveil Stop-Motion Music Video For 'Earth To Dora'
JazzMonthly Publication Features: Interviews, Reviews, News, Music & Entertainment
Emerging Folk Artist Lisa Jeanette's New Album Jellyfish On The Moon Tops The Charts
Noel Gallagher, Little Simz, Chrissie Hynde, Paul Weller And The Who All Set To Appear On Sky Arts This Spring
Weezer Release New Song 'I Need Some Of That' Out Today
Kings Of Leon's Australian Tour Kicks Off In Sydney On Saturday 26th March 2022
The Chemical Brothers Release New Track 'The Darkness That You Fear'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0276780 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0097439289093018 secs