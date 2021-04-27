H.E.R. Wants To "Come Through" With Chris Brown





That string is bound to continue with her new single, a chilled out duet with Chris Brown. "Come Through" is a sultry invitation to time together ("You should come through tonight, I'm chilling on the Westside, boo"), backed with laid back guitar and finger pops that provide... a mood.



It takes an artist in the zone to create a gem that is this moody and ethereal and still make it an earworm. This is getting us more excited than ever about her upcoming album this summer. She has also collaborated with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) H.E.R. and Chris Brown's "song of the summer" is here! The extremely talented singer and songwriter has made 2021 her own, beginning with her stunning appearance at the Super Bowl, then with Grammy wins and Oscar nods, combined with a string of acclaimed singles.That string is bound to continue with her new single, a chilled out duet with Chris Brown. "Come Through" is a sultry invitation to time together ("You should come through tonight, I'm chilling on the Westside, boo"), backed with laid back guitar and finger pops that provide... a mood.It takes an artist in the zone to create a gem that is this moody and ethereal and still make it an earworm. This is getting us more excited than ever about her upcoming album this summer. She has also collaborated with DJ Khaled on a single for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled.



