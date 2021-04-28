Brandy To Kick Off Disney's 'Ultimate Princess Celebration' With New Song 'Starting Now'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Walt Disney Company today announced the launch of the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a yearlong event spotlighting the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world. From Cinderella's generosity and Belle's ingenuity to Mulan's selflessness and Moana's adventurous spirit, Disney is honoring these strong women through music, experiences, products, and a campaign to give back to children around the country.To kick off the Celebration, global superstar and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Brandy, who starred as the beloved princess in The Wonderful World of Disney, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, has recorded a new original song called "Starting Now." The "Starting Now" single, produced by Grammy® Award nominee Oak Felder and written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers, and Darren Criss, will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21 along with a lyric video. Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. Brandy will also debut a music video for "Starting Now," the celebration's anthem, which will be featured in Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration, a music special premiering this August on Disney Channel. The half-hour show will celebrate the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs by several of Disney's multitalented stars. After its premiere on Disney Channel in the U.S., the special will also be available on Disney+ for kids and families around the world to enjoy.In addition to the single and TV special, Disney will mark the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a number of events, experiences, and unique products:Today, Disney Publishing Worldwide is releasing Tales of Courage and Kindness, a new, empowering short story collection that seeks to inspire children to create a kinder world. The 14 original stories feature beautiful new illustrations and demonstrate how the Disney Princesses, as well as Queens Anna and Elsa, are kind and courageous, each in her own way. In celebration of the storybook launch, Disney Princess voice talent, including Mandy Moore, Auli'i Cravalho, Anika Noni Rose, and Kelly Marie Tran, will read stories from the collection including those inspired by Mulan, Tiana, and Moana, which can be viewed at princess.disney.com. Tales of Courage and Kindness will be available for free download beginning today through the end of August.Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess - The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off November 1, 2021. "Be our guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrates all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical music director and an enchanting guest Prince. Tony® nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert sponsored by Pandora Jewelry.



