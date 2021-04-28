Billie Eilish Reveals Album Title, Release Date, Artwork And Tracklisting Happier Than Ever Out July 30, 2021







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billie Eilish has revealed details on her highly anticipated sophomore album. The 16-track studio album, titled Happier Than Ever, will be released via Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music on July, 30 and is available to pre-order/add/save from today. Continuing the tradition on from her multi-GRAMMY Award, record-breaking debut album WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Happier Than Ever features no outside songwriters or producers, and was written by 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS who produced the album in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish has also teased her forthcoming single is coming this Thursday, April 29 at 12PM EST.Happier Than Ever will also be available as Deluxe and Super Deluxe box-sets, as well as in 2 exclusive color-way vinyl, cassette, photo-book and CD. For more information on each box-set go to www.billieeilish.com at 12PM EST.HAPPIER THAN EVER:Getting OlderI Didn't Change My NumberBillie Bossa Novamy futureOxytocinGOLDWINGLost CauseHalley's CometNot My ResponsibilityOverHeatedEverybody DiesYour PowerNDATherefore I AmHappier Than EverMale Fantasy Billie Eilish has fast become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes," and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout in 2015, Billie's album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release, and was the most streamed album of 2019. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Los Angeles. Billie Eilish went on to make history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories, at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die.' Most recently, Billie Eilishwas nominated for four additional awards at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2021, and took home both Record of the Year for 'everything i wanted,' and Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'No Time To Die.'



