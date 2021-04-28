Billie Eilish Reveals Album Title, Release Date, Artwork And Tracklisting Happier Than Ever Out July 30, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Billie Eilish has revealed details on her highly anticipated sophomore album. The 16-track studio album, titled Happier Than Ever, will be released via Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music
on July, 30 and is available to pre-order/add/save from today. Continuing the tradition on from her multi-GRAMMY Award, record-breaking debut album WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Happier Than Ever features no outside songwriters or producers, and was written by 19-year-old Billie Eilish
and her brother FINNEAS who produced the album in Los Angeles.
has also teased her forthcoming single is coming this Thursday, April 29 at 12PM EST.
Happier Than Ever will also be available as Deluxe
and Super Deluxe
box-sets, as well as in 2 exclusive color-way vinyl, cassette, photo-book and CD. For more information on each box-set go to www.billieeilish.com at 12PM EST.
HAPPIER THAN EVER:
Getting Older
I Didn't Change My Number
Billie Bossa Nova
my future
Oxytocin
GOLDWING
Lost Cause
Halley's Comet
Not My Responsibility
OverHeated
Everybody Dies
Your Power
NDA
Therefore I Am
Happier Than Ever
Male Fantasy
Billie Eilish
has fast become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes," and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout in 2015, Billie's album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release, and was the most streamed album of 2019. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish
and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Los Angeles. Billie Eilish
went on to make history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories, at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish
is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James
Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die.' Most recently, Billie Eilishwas nominated for four additional awards at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2021, and took home both Record of the Year for 'everything i wanted,' and Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'No Time To Die.'