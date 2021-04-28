Willow Releases "T R A N S P A R E N T S O U L Ft. Travis Barker," Forthcoming Album Out This Summer





Today, WILLOW releases her new single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," out now via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records. The song is the first taste of her forthcoming full-length album, out this summer. The alt-rock track features heavy guitars, with a feature by pop-punk hero, Travis Barker of Blink-182 and marks a major sonic evolution for WILLOW. "I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine)," she says. "It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre."The track was unveiled via Beats1's Zane Lowe as a New Music Daily this morning. WILLOW has also released a companion performance video directed by multidisciplinary creative force Dana Trippe, who is known for her work with Haim, Demi Lovato and more. Rolling Stone, who premiered the performance visual today, says the track finds WILLOW going "full pop-punk… draw[ing] from the music of Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and Barker's own band Blink-182."




