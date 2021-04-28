Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 28/04/2021

Willow Releases "T R A N S P A R E N T S O U L Ft. Travis Barker," Forthcoming Album Out This Summer

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, WILLOW releases her new single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker," out now via MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records. The song is the first taste of her forthcoming full-length album, out this summer. The alt-rock track features heavy guitars, with a feature by pop-punk hero, Travis Barker of Blink-182 and marks a major sonic evolution for WILLOW. "I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine)," she says. "It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre."

The track was unveiled via Beats1's Zane Lowe as a New Music Daily this morning. WILLOW has also released a companion performance video directed by multidisciplinary creative force Dana Trippe, who is known for her work with Haim, Demi Lovato and more. Rolling Stone, who premiered the performance visual today, says the track finds WILLOW going "full pop-punk… draw[ing] from the music of Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and Barker's own band Blink-182."






Most read news of the week
The BRIT Awards 2021 Will Be First Major Indoor Music Event To Welcome Back A Live Audience!
Noel Gallagher, Little Simz, Chrissie Hynde, Paul Weller And The Who All Set To Appear On Sky Arts This Spring
Reba McEntire Premieres "Somehow You Do" Music Film Directed By Jon Avnet
The Chemical Brothers Release New Track 'The Darkness That You Fear'
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong's Classic Duet 'Cheek To Cheek' Animated To Celebration Of Her 104th Birthday
93rd Academy Awards Oscars 2021: Full List Of Winners
Introducing Camino: Skyscraping Soul/R&B/Pop From Mississippi-Bred Singer/Songwriter
Kings Of Leon's Australian Tour Kicks Off In Sydney On Saturday 26th March 2022
Dave Matthews Band Announces Rescheduled 2021 North American Summer Tour


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0121369 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016500949859619 secs