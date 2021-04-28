Christine Renner Announces 'Heartbreaker' EP Release





"Enjoying 2021 at the tender age of 21, singer-guitarist Christine Renner has graduated from her teenage diary onto passionate pop-rock lyricism," said Jack Anderson of KUTX. "The native Austinite managed to build a bridge between the stimulating instrumental arrangements of classic rock and the romantic-minded content of modern pop, forming Renner's unique brand of retro-inspired originals." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Austin-based indie/pop artist Christine Renner announces the upcoming release of her brand new six song EP coming out on Saturday, July 17, on her 22nd birthday, with immaculate production by GRAMMY-nominated producer, Chris "Frenchie" Smith at The Bubble recording studios. After being selected as an official artist for SXSW 2020 with 10 total showcases booked, the pandemic and all its cancellations forced Christine to instead funnel her creative energy into a new record. Listeners can expect to hear a sound reminiscent of classic rock 'n' roll paired with Christine's brooding lyrics and ethereal pop vocals. Her official album release party will take place Saturday, July 17 at Empire Control Room, located at 606 E. Seventh St, Austin, Texas 78701. The evening will also feature opening artists Aubrey Hays and Caelin. For ticketing information, which will be announced soon, please see: christinerennermusic.com."Christine Renner is guilty of one thing I love!" said producer Frenchie Smith. "She must have stolen her Dad's record collection... by having a versatile musical inspiration of many eras of music, Christine's music is a modern jukebox of her truth met with subliminal doses of all eras of golden rock 'n' roll all the while being encapsulated through her lens and imagination. Christine is someone that is not only a standout musical force for Austin, her music belongs in the world's ear. She has the fire!"Renner will also be dropping a new single entitled " Sweet " on May 14 and will celebrate with a single release show at Halcyon Mueller located at 1905 Aldrich St, Unit 110 Austin, Texas 78723. Caelin will open the show at 8 p.m. and Christine will headline at 9 p.m. For ticketing information, please see here.Her two previous singles from the EP, "In Love With Love" and "Drown," were released with videos in the past six months and are both catchy, radio-friendly tracks that elegantly set the stage for the full project to come. John Laird of 101x Homegrown describes the single " Drown " as "a slow burner" and Jack Anderson of KUTX adds the listener can "...submerge (themselves) into an '80s aesthetic that reckons with self-imposed isolation."Released in November 2020, "In Love With Love" is a shimmery '80s bubblegum rock anthem floating with pop hooks and relatable lyrics, sparkly electric guitars and Renner's gorgeous vocals. " Drown " was released in January 2021 and takes the listener on a journey from the bottom of a dark sea of emotions to a golden sunset of freedom. Christine wrote " Drown " as a cry from the depths of her siren soul to find freedom from her self-inflicted loneliness. Reverb, electric guitars and Christine's lulling vocals swim through the mix, and the track was featured as a Song of the Day on KUTX."Enjoying 2021 at the tender age of 21, singer-guitarist Christine Renner has graduated from her teenage diary onto passionate pop-rock lyricism," said Jack Anderson of KUTX. "The native Austinite managed to build a bridge between the stimulating instrumental arrangements of classic rock and the romantic-minded content of modern pop, forming Renner's unique brand of retro-inspired originals."



