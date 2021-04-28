Soccer Mommy Announces Fall 2021 Headline Tour





^ w/ Emily Reo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soccer Mommy -- a.k.a. Nashville native Sophie Allison - released her critically-acclaimed sophomore album color theory last year, earning praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine's The Cut, NYLON, Esquire, and more, as well as spots on year-end lists from the likes of New York Magazine's Vulture, The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, Pitchfork, Noisey, Stereogum, Paste, UPROXX, NYLON and more.Today she has announced her long delayed US headline tour in support of the record. Starting in September 2021 the tour stops at some of the biggest venues Allison has headlined to date, including New York's Brooklyn Steel on September 21 and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on October 28. With the exception of a few venue changes and new additions many of the shows were postponed from March 2020 and all previously purchased tickets will be honored. Squirrel Flower will provide support on the first leg and Emily Reo will support the second. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/30) at 12pm ET. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets now.Following the release of color theory, Allison earned mass acclaim, with performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.Additionally, with touring at a halt for the entire music industry, Soccer Mommy found remarkably inventive ways to stay busy during quarantine. She released a deluxe binder version of color theory which you can get HERE along with a demos EP of selected album tracks which you can listen to HERE. Last summer, raising money for National Bail Out & Oxfam's COVID-19 Relief Fund, Allison released the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series featuring Jay Som, Beabadoobee, SASAMI and MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden/Gentle Dom. She also joined forces with Actress & Unknown Mortal Orchestra, who remixed two color theory tracks.Combining her love of video games and performing, Soccer Mommy held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten, with 10,000+ attendees (who all had to make their own penguin avatars to attend). So many fans logged on originally that the game's server *literally* crashed and the event had to be rescheduled. Soccer Mommy also kicked off the NPR Tiny Desk At Home Series, performed on Pitchfork's IG Live series, and released her very own Zoom backgrounds images. Soccer Mommy then embarked on another tour, of sorts: an 8-bit music video tour, hitting some of the cities she was meant to perform in on tour prior to lockdown.TOUR DATES:9/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *9/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *9/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer 9/19 - DC @ 9:30 Club *9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *9/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *9/23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *9/25 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *9/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *9/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *9/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *10/1 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *10/21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^10/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East ^10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^10/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^10/27 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^10/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^11/1 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^11/2 - Boise, ID @ Olympic ^11/4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^11/6 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^11/8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^11/9 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^* w/ Squirrel Flower^ w/ Emily Reo.



