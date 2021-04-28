Children Of Zeus Announce New Album & Release 'No Love Song' Single





Children of Zeus' journey began with a mutual love of 90s Manchester pirate radio, consuming hip hop and beats, R&B and street soul, lovers rock and dancehall, garage and bass music. Since their debut, the group has garnered considerable praise--Travel Light was named Album of the Year by BBC 6 music, and was featured in Earmilk, Ambrosia for Heads, Complex, among others. Children of Zeus have performed for the likes of Soulection and BBC 1Xtra, in addition to hosting their monthly NTS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Manchester, UK duo Children of Zeus have announced their forthcoming sophomore album, Balance, due out June 4 via First Word Records, and have released the lead single from the LP, "No Love Song." Following the release of their debut album Travel Light in 2018 (which was featured in numerous 'album of the year' lists), Tyler Daley and Konny Kon spent the next two years extensively touring the UK, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. 2020 allowed Children of Zeus to settle back in the studio and re-focus on the music making process where Balance was conceived."No Love Song" was released alongside a teaser video. "Directed by Tarnish Vision, [the video] looks like it'll play up the track's G-funk sheen with shots of Tyler and Konny cruising through the nighttime city streets in an expensive whip with the imposing skyscrapers looming large from all sides," describes Complex UK.News of the album has garnered attention from GRM Daily, who described Children of Zeus's unique, soul-driven R&B sound as "refreshing," as well as The Vinyl Factory, and Trench. For "No Love Song," Children of Zeus turned once again to Grammy Award-winning producer Beat Butcha (known for his work with Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle, Griselda & Eminem).Children of Zeus' journey began with a mutual love of 90s Manchester pirate radio, consuming hip hop and beats, R&B and street soul, lovers rock and dancehall, garage and bass music. Since their debut, the group has garnered considerable praise--Travel Light was named Album of the Year by BBC 6 music, and was featured in Earmilk, Ambrosia for Heads, Complex, among others. Children of Zeus have performed for the likes of Soulection and BBC 1Xtra, in addition to hosting their monthly NTS Radio show and collaborating with artists like Black Milk and Goldie.



