Music Industry 28/04/2021

Ses Team Plans To Publish Clouzine's Next Issue (#27) In May 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl. video works.

Clouzine International Music Awards winner Jennifer Mlott, a talented independent artist from the USA made it to coming issue's front page. Two high caliber independent artists on Clouzine's radar were interviewed: Paul Cafcae and Marlo (both from USA). Works of Enoka (Sweden), HollyAnne (UK), Mermaid Avenue (Australia), Anaya Music (Brazil), Lili Haydn (USA), Reggie Harris (USA), and Ulrik Munther (Sweden) were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, Dick Metcalf, and Fonz Tramontano.

More than fifty new releases made it to Clouzine's New Releases section. Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Sarah McQuaid (UK), Lee O'Brien (UK), Marisa Di Muro (UK/Italy), The Samu (Colombia), Goodspace (New Zealand), P.Wasy (UK), Bamil (USA), and more.

CLOUZINE is mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar. Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, new releases; supports them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).

Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information. https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

To download the latest issue as pdf: clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine26.pdf

For online reading (3D Flip): clourecords.com/Clouzine26/Clouzine26.html






