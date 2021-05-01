Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Best Concerts In Las Vegas

Hot Songs Around The World

Peaches
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
134 entries in 26 charts
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
105 entries in 24 charts
The Business
Tiesto
338 entries in 23 charts
Dakiti
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
191 entries in 12 charts
Levitating
Dua Lipa
322 entries in 22 charts
Save Your Tears
Weeknd
316 entries in 28 charts
Therefore I Am
Billie Eilish
210 entries in 22 charts
What You Know Bout Love
Pop Smoke
266 entries in 22 charts
Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
175 entries in 15 charts
Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
348 entries in 26 charts
Without You
Kid LAROI
336 entries in 21 charts
Holy
Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper
298 entries in 22 charts
Jerusalema
Master KG, Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode
419 entries in 17 charts
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
178 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Las Vegas is the place of some of the top popular singers in the world and their music is always word class. This is the entertainment capital of the world with some of the great performing stages such as Colosseum at Caesars Palace and the Joint where many artists performed in the past including a variety of the state of the art theatre for music lovers and artist.

List of some of the live concerts in and around Las Vegas

Barry Manilow live show starting on June 10 - 12, 2021. Barry is a well-known residency performer at Las Vegas, he has done it all and won multiple awards visit your guide and view his full gig guide at Las Vegas and enjoy his music performance

Usher Raymond live show in June 2021. Usher popular R'n'B and hip-pop superstar are some of the new artist booked for shows at the famous Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Since the beginning of his singing career in the late 90ss, Usher is a household name when it comes to entertainment with his rich music. He has produced multiple hits such as Yeah, My Boo, U Got It Bad and many more singles. Book your ticket early for his shows because no doubt it is one of the eagerly awaited shows for 2021 at Las Vegas

In Conclusion

Music is therapeutic and with live shows the experience can be exhilarating. In Las Vegas tourist and music lovers have the opportunity to tour the gambling arena and enjoy various shows. Las Vegas is well known for its variety of casino table games and nightlife but know it also has the extended experience for tourists who love gambling to enjoy other activities while playing their favourite licensed online casinos for USA based customers. The USA now has states which allow for online gambling and in many parts of America people can sign up for any licensed sports betting to place their bet on their smart devices or laptops.






