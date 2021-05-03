Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 03/05/2021

Eden Dawn Releases 'Your Despair'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eden Dawn releases their new track called 'Your Despair'. According to many listeners, we are writing about a worldwide hit here.

'Your Despair' is a track that combines a wonderful tone of voice along with a very emotional background music. The song is of the broad pop genre.

We will surely follow Eden Dawn and 'Your Despair' with bated breath.

