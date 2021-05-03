The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Across The BBC



The Netherlands will play host to the competition following the country's victory in 2019 in



This year marks the 65th edition of the competition, after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year there will be 39 countries competing in the contest, including two semi-finals that will be broadcast live on BBC Four, and the grand final which will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC



As one of the Big Five countries (United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy), the United Kingdom does not have to qualify from the semi-final stage of the competition and will gain automatic access to the Saturday Grand Final. The Netherlands, as host, also has automatic qualification to the Grand Final.



Multi-platinum selling, Brit award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter



The result of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be determined by a 50/50 vote. 50% of the votes come from the televoting in each participating country and the other 50% of votes will come from a group of five music professionals from each of the 39 countries taking part.







The BBC's Eurovision coverage is a BBC Studios production, commissioned by Kate Phillips,



BBC One



Grand Final

Saturday 22 May, 8pm



Graham Norton will provide the commentary on BBC One for Europe's biggest party night of the year.



The Eurovision Song Contest 2021, will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit,



This year we will see interval performances from Dutch DJ



Voting procedure



After viewers have cast their votes, each national spokesperson from the 39 participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury.



After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the televoting points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song. These televoting results will then be announced by the host building towards a dramatic climax.



More details regarding the voting procedure and how you can get involved can be found at bbc.co.uk/eurovision



BBC Four



Semi-Finals

Tuesday 18 May, 8pm



The semi-finals will be live on BBC Four, presented by Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes.



In the first semi-final, the first group of countries will compete for a place in Saturday's Grand Final.



The 16 countries competing are: Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Norway, Croatia, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Malta.



Opening the show is The Netherlands Duncan Laurence, the most recent winner of Eurovision from 2019. Since 2019 Duncan's Eurovision winning song Arcade became a TikTok phenomenon, and earlier this year it returned to the UK charts along with an appearance in US Billboard charts.



Highlights of the first semi-final includes one of the bookies favourites Destiny, who is representing Malta. Also appearing is a Russian rapper who is also a women's rights activist, a Ukrainian electro-folklore outfit, and a Cypriot act whose song El







The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will feature 17 different acts taking to the stage in the hope of securing a place in Saturday's Grand Final.



Competing this evening are: San Marino, Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland and Denmark

Viewers in the United Kingdom are able to vote in this semi-final once all of the nights acts have performed.

Highlights of the second semi-final include one of the bookies favourites, San Marino with their entrant Senhit. Plus Daði Freyr is back for Iceland. Daði was due to appear last year and even though the contest was cancelled, their entry Think About Things was a viral sensation racking up more than 75 million Spotify Streams.

Classic Eurovision content on Friday 21 May...



The A-Z of Eurovision

Rylan Clark-Neal narrates a guide to all things Eurovision in this compilation of highlights, as he takes a sideways look at the greatest singing contest on the planet.

Moving through the alphabet, Rylan will be taking us from A, which is of course for Abba & Azerbaijan but also animals - featuring the Italian gorilla suit man and Azerbaijan's artist dancing with a horse's head through Z is for Zelmerlöw, Måns Zelmerlöw to be precise. The only Eurovision performer to have won the contest, hosted the contest and taken part in an interval act.

The A-Z of Eurovision, first broadcast in 2020 and produced by BBC Studios, will feature all the disasters, the costume changes and memorable musical moments from 65 years of Eurovision.



Eurovision at 60

First shown to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest's 60th anniversary in 2015, BBC Four joins the celebrations with an appreciation of the joy, fun, scandal and intrigue that has defined the Eurovision Song Contest.

It's a story of pioneering songs, singers and programme makers; complex and extraordinary technology, laborious voting and a bit of naughtiness. Above all, it can be argued that Eurovision is a symbol of tolerance. As Graham Norton says of

This documentary features interviews with Graham Norton,



Abba at the BBC



Abba at the BBC charts the meteoric rise of the band with some of their greatest performances at the BBC. We begin in 1974 with their Top of the Pops appearance; we even get to see the band entertaining holidaymakers in Torbay in a 1975 Seaside Special.

There are many classic ABBA tunes from the 1979 BBC special Abba in Switzerland and we even have ABBA's final BBC appearance on the Late Late Breakfast show in 1982.

This compilation is a must for all Abba fans and includes great archive interviews, promos and performances of some of Abba's classics from Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know, Thank You for the Music, S.O.S, Fernando and Chiquitita, plus many more.



BBC



BBC



Ken Bruce says: "I can't find the words to describe how I feel to be presenting my 33rd Eurovision! I've been broadcasting my daily show from a turret in Bruce Towers, but finally - after over 13 months away - I'll be returning to the seat of







Other



In the weeks building up to the final, OJ Borg will be playing his very own Eurovision One Hit Wonders. OJ loves Eurovision - he's half Maltese and, for Malta, it is like their World Cup! He'll be playing some of the contest's best one hit wonders that charted in the UK, including the last Eurovision song to get to number one. He'll also be chatting to Sally Ann Triplett from Bardo who represented the UK in 1982 in Harrogate. They finished in seventh place with their song, One Step Further, which reached number two in the charts - it was also John Peel's favourite Eurovision song! Sally was also a member of Prima Donna who finished third in Eurovision 1980 with Love Enough For Two, but just missed out on the UK Top 40 (midnight-3am, Monday 10 May) - an Audio Always production.







There will be lots of build-up on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show as Eurovision superfan Richie Anderson supports



Rylan will have Sonia - who came second in 1993's Eurovision with her song, Better The Devil You Know - as his guest (Sat 8 May) and a Eurovision Desert Rylan Mix (3-6pm, Saturday 15 May) - an Ora et Labora production.







On Saturday 22 May, the day of the Grand Final...



Dermot O'Leary will be speaking to Irish singer and two times Eurovision winner,



Claudia Winkleman will be chatting to



Ken Bruce reveals The UK's All Time Eurovision Top 50, counting down the chart of favourite entries as voted for by UK Eurovision fans (available on BBC



Rylan and Scott's Eurovision Party will be hearing from some of the contest's commentators from across





Ken Bruce presents the star attraction - the Eurovision Grand Final from 8pm until the end of the show - a BBC Audio production



Then it's Richie Anderson's Eurovision After Party continuing the celebrations for those who want to keep the party going (from the end of the Grand Final until 2am) - a Somethin' Else production





BBC Sounds

A special edition of



There will be two editions of Rylan's Singalong Eurovision Anthems - The Singalongadingdong Eurovision Mix featuring all the wild tracks that have entered over the years including Cezar's It's My Life, Genghis Khan's Dschinghis Khan and Netta's Toy (available now), and The Classics featuring all the best-known and much-loved entries (available from 8 May) - both Ora et Labora productions.



Plus a My Life in a Mixtape Eurovision Special with Loreen, the Swedish winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Euphoria, will be playing the songs that have meant the most to her - shaping her musical journey, the songs she adored as a teenager, what was the first song she sang, which artist will she'll never stop loving and more. The show will dip a Eurovision toe into the wealth of past winners and, of course, Loreen's own Eurovision journey - BBC Audio Scotland production.



Also available on BBC



After the Grand Final, from Sunday morning Visage's Eurovision Review will be available with Michelle



Eurovision 2021: The Road To Rotterdam

From Monday 17 May



An iPlayer documentary from

There will also be a Eurovision collection on iPlayer to celebrate the contests return, including classic Eurovision Song Contest finals and a selection of music programmes including a TOTPs special and a profile of one of Eurovision's most loved winners, ABBA.



Social & digital

